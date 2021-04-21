36.8 C
Doha
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Ramadan cannon: A decades-old tradition born by accident?

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Culture
Source: Arabi Trend

The first time a cannon was launched during the holy month of Ramadan was a mere accident. Years on, it is now a tradition across much of the Arab world.

You may have seen it through your television screens while sitting around the dinner table awaiting the sunset call to prayer [Athan Al Maghreb] in Ramadan.

Some may have even heard it from their windows; others may have been fortunate enough to witness the moment in real time prior to the restrictions of the pandemic.

The traditional shooting of the cannon, launched by members of Qatar’s Armed Forces to mark the end of the daily Ramadan fast, has become a symbolic moment in region.

Since as far back as 1455, the loud bang has been heard by millions observing the holy month, though its origins remain vague.

One narrative says the ritual was accidentally born in Egypt. The story suggests Ottoman ruler Khoush Qadam was gifted a German-made cannon and one day unintentionally tested the his new equipment just moments before sunset during the first day of Ramadan.

When the boom was heard, Muslims in the area thought it was time to break their fasts and proceeded with their first meal of the day. However, when the Mamluk governor was done with his testing in the days that followed, he witnessed a sudden request from the public urging him to continue shooting at sunset.

Read also: Weight loss in Ramadan: How to safely boost your metabolism at suhoor

Khoush Qadam’s wife Hajja Fatma, also daughter of Khedive Ismail of Egypt, then convinced him to launch the cannon throughout the holy month, which may explain the reason why some name the ritual after the Mamluk’s governor’s wife.

From then on, the cannon was launched during iftar, imsak [to announce the beginning of the fast] and even all public holidays.

However, some historians believe that the cannon was accidentally triggered when Khedive Ismail’s men were cleaning it, also during the sunset.

In another narrative, the first Ramadan cannon was launched by Muhammad Ali Pasha, Egypt’s ruler between 1805-to-1848, while he was testing a large number of cannons as part of efforts to build a strong Egyptian army.

Like the previous narratives, the cannon was coincidentally triggered just in time for iftar.

The idea later spread from Cairo to Jerusalem, Damascus and Baghdad in the late 19th century. It then reached Kuwait in 1907 and spread to the rest of the Gulf region.

Now, the loud boom is heard along Doha’s corniche, just yards away from the Souq Waqif plaza where it is triggered.

Do you know of any other narratives to the story? Let us know!

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

How to prevent bloating, constipation and fatigue after iftar

Hala Abdallah - 0
For those who experience bloating, constipation or fatigue after breaking fasts, here are some tips to help improve your post-iftar issues. Sitting-down for the traditional...
Read more
News

Qatari poet’s UAE visit sparks backlash from Emiratis, Saudis 

Hala Abdallah - 0
The poet had previously been vocal against the former blockading countries. Qatari poet Mohammed bin Al-Dheeb sparked controversy on social media during his visit to...
Read more
Top Stories

Sheikha Al Mayassa secures spot in list of ‘most powerful Arabs’ in Qatar

Farah AlSharif - 0
Leading regional business magazine Gulf Business has named Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani as one of the five most powerful Arabs in Qatar. Gulf Business has revealed...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.