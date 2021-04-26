39.3 C
Doha
Monday, April 26, 2021
Home Family Life

Ramadan crafts: How to make Garangao baskets

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Things To DoMini Dohans

Want your Garangao bag to stand out of the rest? Here’s how you can make your own!

Garangao is one of the most exciting festivities of Ramadan and is celebrated on the 14th night of the holy month across the Gulf region. Children take to the streets to collect sweets, nuts and goodies from their neighbours.

While Covid-19 restrictions placed in Qatar limit public gatherings, Garangao can still be celebrated at home – with the added fun of creating your own sweets bag!

As part of Doha News series of short, quick and easy tutorials, we’ll demonstrate how you and your children can create Garangao bags.

What do you need to make the bag?

You can head to the nearest arts and crafts store to grab the following: coloured paper, cardboard 14x18cm, golden and black sheets, glue, scissors, pencil, pen, ruler, glitter paper, felt fabric, and stickers.

What’s next?

Step 1: To create the bag, draw a rectangular box on the coloured paper using templates that can be easy found online. The middle section should also measure 14×18 cm. Make sure you use a ruler to avoid asymmetry. You can use the following as an example:

Source: Pinterest

Step 2: Cut out the shape you’ve drawn on the coloured paper and fold its edges, then glue them together as shown in the video.

Step 3: Then, grab the 14X18 cm cardboard and attach it to the base of the bag.

Step 4: Grab the gold and black sheets and draw the shape of a mosque dome, door and pillars then glue the shapes to the front of the bag. Felt fabric can also be used for smaller shapes. You can use the following template for guidance:

Source: Pinterest

Step 5: Grab your stickers and decorate the mosque whichever way you prefer.

Step 6: Cut a strip of paper and attach it to both ends of the bag, forming an arch shape, and staple them to create a handle for your bag.

Step 7: Now get all your Garangao goodies and place them in your new bag!

