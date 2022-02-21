Are you ready for a mind-blowing concert featuring Beethoven and Brahm’s best works?

Mark your calendars for breathtaking concerts this month by Qatar’s best orchestra.

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) is set to hold two extraordinary concerts this month to provide listeners with a breathtaking experience, the world-renowned band has announced.

“Beethoven’s Eroica”

The first concert, titled “Beethoven’s Eroica,” will take place on Monday, 21 February, at Katara Cultural Village Opera House.

The band will feature two of Beethoven’s best dramatic works, including Leonore Overture No. 3 and Symphony No. 3 in E Flat Major “Eroica Symphony.”

Leonore, known as Fidelio, is Beethoven’s only opera which the author produced 4 versions of, making it one of the most powerful and theatrical of the overtures. Whilst the second feature, known as Eroica Symphony, is one of Beethoven’s chiefly instrumental works and is regarded as a turning point in musical history.

Named after its heroic nature, Symphony No. 3 was premiered in 1805, revealing a customary symphony that was so intense, it left its mark on musical history forever.

The work’s significance lies in its story, wherein the musical legend had a great admiration for Napoleon believing that the embodied democratic principles of the French Revolution, and thus dedicating the symphony to him. The artist however was deeply disappointed in 1804, when Napoleon crowned himself emperor, going against every ideal of the French Revolution.

The piece itself marked the beginning of Beethoven’s second period in his career.

The concert will take place twice on 21 February: first at 5pm and then again at 7:30pm. Ticket prices range from 125 QAR to 200 QAR, depending on the seating, and can be purchased through QPO’s website.

“Brahms meets Haydn”

Meanwhile, the second concern, “Brahms meets Haydn,” is scheduled on Friday, February 25, at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Music enthusiasts keen on attending are promised an evening of great Brahms, including Haydn Variations and Symphony No. 2 in D Major.

“Haydn Variations was written in 1873 and is a testimony to Brahms’ mastery of the technique of variation. The variations are based on a simple theme that was thought to be of Joseph Haydn’s composition at the time, though we now know this attribution was incorrect,” QPO stated.

A cheerful melody that will give the listener a taste of the summer holidays in 1877, should be expected!