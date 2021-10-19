Ready for a showdown? All you need to know about the Amir Cup final

Al Rayyan and Al Sadd will go head to head at Al Thumama stadium on Friday. Here’s what you need to know about the Amir Cup final.

2022 World Cup venue Al Thumama stadium is set for its inauguration on Friday when Al Rayyan and Al Sadd will go head-to-head at the Amir Cup final.

Fans attending the match can now receive their mandatory Fan ID through Qatar Post for free within 48 hours so they can enter the 40,000-capacity stadium.

Kick off is scheduled for 7pm on Friday and fans must present their booking confirmation upon arrival to the stadium.

Attendees can book their seat and alternatively collect their Fan IDs from QNCC, with collection desks now open every day between 10am to 11pm.

To collect a Fan ID from QNCC, a Qatar ID or passport must be presented, and the EHTERAZ app must be shown to prove vaccination or recoveries from Covid-19.

To book a seat, visit tickets.qfa.qa where tickets can be found for prices of QAR 20, QAR 50 and QAR 100.

After booking a seat, fans must apply for the mandatory Fan ID online. Fans must upload a passport-style photo for the ID.

Covid-19

Fans must be fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 to attend the match. Those vaccinated must have received their second dose no later than 7 October, while those who were infected with the virus must have recovered after 21 October.

Spectators under the age of 12 are obligated to take a rapid Covid-19 test in a certified medical centre within 24 hours of the match. Proof of a negative result will need to be shown at the stadium on match day. Covid-19 test services are not available at QNCC.

Fans must also wear a mask at the stadium and adhere to social distancing rules. Those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with chronic illnesses, regardless of vaccination or infection status, are strongly advised not to attend the match.

Public transportation

As for transportation, spectators can make their way to Al Thumama Stadium by car, taxi, or public transport. The stadium will be open three hours ahead of kick off. Parking areas will also be open four hours before the match.

Fans are advised to allocate at least one and a half hours for travel to the stadium. For those arriving via public transport, Fan IDs will provide fee access to the Doha Metro and bus services to and from the stadium on Friday.

Fans should arrive at the Free Zone Station on the Red Line, where event shuttle and public transport bus services will then take spectators to Al Thumama stadium.

Bus operations to and from the stadium will be available from four hours before the 7pm kickoff time until 1.5 hours after the final whistle.

Those coming by taxi will arrive at the dedicated taxi zone on Al Madeena Street to the east of the stadium.

Driving to stadium

As for those coming in their own vehicle, they should head towards Sabah Al Ahmed Corridor, take the first exit, and follow the signs to reach the designated parking lots.

Coming from the Doha Expressway and Rawdat Al Khail Street, fans can exit towards Industrial Area Road, make a U-turn and follow the signs to the general admission parking areas.

Hospitality, VIP ticket holders

Hospitality ticket holders travelling in their owns vehicles from Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor can exit at Al Najma Street before reaching E-Ring Road and follow the signs to the designated parking lots.

Those taking the Doha Expressway can exit at E-Ring Road and make a U-turn before following the signs to the entry gates.

For hospitality parking, there are two designated areas. To avoid delay, fans must ensure that they are heading to the correct parking area that is associated with their hospitality package.

Hospitality box ticket holders can access the dedicated parking area to the west of the stadium via the access road located along the northbound lane of the Doha Expressway, between the Sabah Al Ahmed Corridor Junction and the E-Ring Road Junction.

Fans with hospitality lounge tickets also have a dedicated parking available to the north of the stadium, along the westbound lane of E-Ring Road, between Asad Bin Ain Al Furat Street and Musaimeer Street. Follow the signs that lead to these parking areas.

Dedicated VIP and media parking will be provided to the west of the stadium. Access to this area is through the road located along the northbound lane of the Doha Expressway, between the F-Ring Road Junction and the E-Ring Road Junction. Follow the signs that lead to the VIP and media parking areas.

Al Thumama World Cup stadium

Al-Thumama Stadium will become the sixth FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadium to be inaugurated after Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Al Bayt.

The stadium is also known as the “Gahfiya” as its design represents the traditional head piece that is commonly worn by Qatari men.

Qatari culture is represented across all stadiums built for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as well as a range of projects designed to support the major global event.

Among such initiatives is the first-of-a-kind “Host a Fan” project, which allows households across Qatar to volunteer to host visiting fans during sports events in the Gulf state, in a bid to encourage cross-cultural experiences.

