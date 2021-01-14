20.8 C
Doha
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Ready for picnics? 5 new parks to open in Doha

By Hala Abdallah

-

New On The SceneActivities
The 5/6 Park is the latest to open in Doha

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced plans to set up five new parks in the city in cooperation with Al Rayyan Municipality.

Five new parks with modern facilities are due to open in Doha in the next two years, Asghal confirmed.

The project includes the currently under construction Umm Al Saneem and Al Gharrafa parks, according to the Al Rayyan Municipality’s Public Services and Municipal Control departments director, Saleh Hamad al-Hadwan.

The parks will be kitted with restaurants, fitness equipment for adults, play areas for children, including those with special needs, as well as jogging and cycling lanes.

Read also: Get lost in nature! New park opens with an exciting maze

The parks will also be decorated with trees and plants, including wild Ghaff, Samar and Sidra, to control the effects of winds and dust and reduce temperature and air pollution in the city.

The construction of Al Gharrafa and Umm Al Saneem parks will be completed by the end of this year, according to Ashghal’s website.

Of the 5 parks, Umm Al Seneem Park will include many facilities for visitors of all ages surrounded in a green environment

Meanwhile, more pedestrian and cycle paths will also be installed across various areas of the municipality to motivate residents to engage more in physical activities and adopt healthier lifestyles.

