Ready to fight for ‘Qatar’s Strongest Man’ title?

Do you think you have what it takes to prove your strength? Well, this is your chance to flex your power!

Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) is organising the nine edition of its Strongest Man in Qatar Championship, one of the institution’s most famous events.

The competition, set to kick off this year on March 19 at Aspire Park, and allows all participants to showcase their abilities through a series of endurance and speed tests in front of hundreds of fans waiting to cheer for the crowned winner.

Each year, the foundation strives to make the competition more challenging for the community, with an exceptional ambiance and higher standards.

A series of strenuous physical exams and intense challenges will take place to test the contestants’ power, including lifting a 180kg bar on a rotating platform, carrying sandbags ranging from 90kg to 110kg, flipping a 120kg Giant Tyre, walking with heavyweights and even pulling a 6-tonne truck.

However for this year, the competition will be even harder. The organising committee has revealed that two new challenges will be added to increase the enthusiasm among the participants and the public.

Those taking part in the competition will have to successfully complete the two new challenges: tyre loading and variable push-up. So, make sure you’re up for the challenge before you register.

Those wishing to participate need to only have two things, strength and confidence, Aspire stated. Those interested should also be comfortable using simple equipment such as a back belt, laces, and protective sleeves.

In addition, a series of mandatory comprehensive strength tests will be taken prior to participating to ensure that the participants are able to safely partake in the challenge, Aspire noted.

Last year, Christopher Oketch was crowned winner of the 2021 Qatar’s Strongest Man (QSM) in January, followed by Joseph Iroo Ekadeli in second place and Mohammed Dweidar, who finished third.

