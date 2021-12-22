20 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Sports

Regional sports hub Qatar to host Turkish Super Cup next year

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
[Supreme Committee]

Doha has become a regional hub for major sport events, with the inauguration of six advanced stadiums ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. 

The Turkish Football Federation confirmed that the Turkcell Super Cup will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha soon.

The World Cup stadium will host the much-anticipated match between Turkey’s League and Cup champions Beşiktaş and Cup runners-up Antalyaspor on the 5 January next year. 

This will not be the first time the stadium gets chosen to host a club final.

The Ahmad bin Ali venue is also scheduled to host a CAF Super Cup match between Africa’s Champions League title winners Al Ahly of Egypt and Federation Cup champions, Raja Casablanca.

Read also: Infantino proposes Arabic as official FIFA language as organisation takes on Arab Cup

The two African giants will go head to head in Doha on 22 December, just weeks ahead of the Turkish tournament.

This is set to be yet another test that will determine Qatar’s readiness to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup that is due to kick-off in less than a year. 

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium was officially opened last year in Al Rayyan, becoming the fourth stadium ready to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches, with a capacity of about 40,000 spectators.

The venue was one of six to host FIFA Arab Cup matches earlier this month, including

Matches were held at six World Cup stadiums across the country, including Al Bayt, Al Thumama, Education City stadium, 974 and Al Janoub.

FIFA hosted the first ever Arab Cup tournament under its jurisdiction in Qatar. The Arab Cup tournament was designed to test Qatar ability to host the upcoming global event.

