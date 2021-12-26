22 C
Doha
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Registration kicks off for Qatar’s 13th Marmi Festival

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top Stories
[Unsplash]

The one-month event is one of the largest festivals in the region solely dedicated to falconry and hunting.

Calling all talented falconers! Registration for Qatar’s most-awaited 13th Marmi Festival has kicked off for a golden chance to be part of a well-preserved tradition from past times.

Organised by the Katara-based Al Gannas society, the month-long festival will be held at Sabkhat Marmi near Sealine in Mesaieed from January 1 to 29 2022. It is considered one of the largest festivals by far in the specialised field of falcons and hunting in the region.

Those interested in flaunting their talents and falconry skills have until December 27  to register at Al Gannas Qatari Society Building 33 in Katara from 4pm to 8pm, the foundation announced.

The unique event attracts dozens of contestants from all around the Gulf annually to take part in ‘unusual’ speed and prey haunting competitions to bag a big cash prize, not to mention the prestigious title.

Read also: ‘Qatar Falcons’ released into the wild as campaign takes flight

One of the most popular events and a crowd-favorite is the Hudud Al Tahaddi challenge, where pure Arabian Saluqi breeds (non-crossbred) race as they chase a gazelle for over two kilometers. The competition assesses the speed of the falcon from the start point until the finish line and the falcon’s eyesight sharpness and observance of its prey.

The winning falcon could earn its owner as much as QR100,000 in prize money.

The festival will also have competitions dedicated for young falconers ages 11-15 years old to demonstrate their skills in Da’u (the art of luring). All participating falcons must not exceed the size of 15 inches and can be of any falcon species except gyrkins.

Qatar launches ‘dream’ genome project to identify falcon breeds

 

Falcons are deeply revered in Qatari society, with the sport of falconry being a well-respected tradition in the Gulf. In 2008, the nation launched a cultural association for hunters, Al Gannas, that aims to promote traditional Arabian hunting.

The association represents Arab hunters in regional and global contests, and organises its own events to encourage and keep the sport alive. It also posses the best facilities and equipment required for hunting and encourages research and studies in the field.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Rent prices set to increase during Qatar World Cup 2022 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Rent prices are expected to witness a surge during the Qatar 2022 World Cup as demand increases. A local real estate report anticipates housing unit...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Qatar donates 40 million dollars to Indonesia to support health sector

Rejan Gaafar - 0
The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is partnering with Impact Credit Solutions (ICS) to launch the Indonesia Resilience Fund (IRF).   Doha, through the Qatar...
Read more
Politics

Qatar condemns deadly Houthi attack on Jazan, Saudi Arabia 

Hala Abdallah - 0
The fatal attack comes as the Saudi-led coalition prepares “for a large-scale military operation.” Qatar has strongly condemned the latest Houthi attack that targeted the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.