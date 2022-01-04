21 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Release date announced for Jason Statham's movie shot in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

The trailer for Guy Ritchie‘s latest Hollywood action movie, with scenes filmed in Doha has just dropped ahead of it’s release in cinemas this year. 

We finally have a release date for ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’,a movie directed and produced by Hollywood legend Guy Ritchie’s, who filmed parts of it in the Qatari capital early last year.

Starring Jason Statham (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Aubrey Plaza (Parks And Recreation), and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), the film was originally set to be released on December 9, 2021, but due to COVID has now been postponed to March 18 2022.

The stars were in Doha last January to shoot some scenes for the iconic movie, making use of the much acclaimed architecture of the Museum of Islamic Arts and Doha’s picturesque and iconic skyline.

Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham shoot new film in Doha

Written by the Ivan Atkinsin and Marn Davis, the film is directed and produced by Ritchie, along with Atkinson and Bill Block.

The work sees a reunion of Ritchie and Statham for the first time since Wrath of Man, filmed over fourteen years ago. Ritchie and Statham, notoriously known for his leading action-thriller roles.

The film was fully financed by MIRAMAX, a global film and television studio owned in part by the Qatar based beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS company.

It marked the company’s third collaboration with Ritchie and the 20th project to be released or in production since beIN’s acquisition of Miramax.

What to expect?

The new film will see Orson Fortune (Statham), an MI6 guns-and-steel agent, attempt to save the world by disrupting the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that has the ability to destroy the globe.

During his mission, he is reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert Sarah Fidel, who later helps him track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds, with scenes in between that promise to bring the audience to the edge of their seats.

