Remaining US troops would constitute ‘violation’ of February agreement: Taliban spokesman

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the remaining 650 US troops that will be left behind in Afghanistan following the pull out of foreign forces would constitute a violation of the Doha agreement.

“If they leave behind their forces against the Doha agreement then in that case it will be the decision of our leadership how we proceed,” Shaheen told the BBC on Sunday, speaking from the group’s office in Qatar.

“We would react and the final decision is with our leadership,” he added.

The Doha agreement was signed between the insurgent group and Washington in February 2020.

In April, US President Joe Biden announced that a complete withdrawal of all American and foreign forces will be completed by 11 September, without any conditions, instead of the initial 1 May deadline that was previously agreed.

However, recent reports citing statements by the US Central Command [CENTCOM] stated troops would be pulled out by the end of August instead, though some 650 soldiers will remain to protect the Kabul airport and the American embassy.

“We are against the foreign military forces, not diplomats, NGOs and workers and NGOs functioning and embassies functioning – that is something our people need. We will not pose any threat to them,” said Shaheen, commenting on safety concerns for foreign civilians.

The Taliban official also described the withdrawal of forces from the Bagram Airfield, which housed the largest military base in Afghanistan, a “historic moment”.