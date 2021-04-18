31.3 C
Doha
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Renowned Qatar-based Muslim scholar Qaradawi contracts Covid-19

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Source: Twitter

95 year old Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi is regarded to be one of the most prominent religious authorities in the Muslim world and has been a vocal critic against autocratic regimes in the region. 

The former head of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a statement on his official Twitter account confirmed on Saturday.

The Doha-based Islamic scholar is currently in good condition and receiving all necessary medical care, the statement added, requesting prayers from his 3 million Twitter followers.

“Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in a good condition, praise be to Allah. He is receiving medical care and wants to reassure his followers, asking that they pray for his recovery and good health,” the tweet said.

The 95-year old Egyptian – a vocal opponent of President Abdelfattah El-Sisi – was sentenced to life in prison in absentia following the country’s 2013 military coup.

Qaradawi was long regarded as the main religious reference for Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.  

While his fierce opposition to autocratic regimes and unwavering support for the Palestinian struggle for independence have endeared him to millions around the world, this has also earned him the wrath of governments in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Damascus and other Arab capitals. 

Qaradawi moved to Qatar in 1961, seeking refuge in Doha after being imprisoned several times in his native Egypt. He eventually settled in Qatar and was granted citizenship. However, his residency in Doha heightened tensions during the 2017 illegal air, land and sea blockade.

 Read also: Urgent calls to change mosque procedures as new rules cause chaotic congestion.

Qaradawi is considered a moderate and an advocate for democracy and has also been particularly vocal in advocating for victims of rape, honour killing and other social topics. The scholar has authored several books on a number of issues and also founded the IslamOnline website.

In 2001 he was part of a delegation to Afghanistan to convince the Taliban not to destroy Buddhist statues at Bamyan. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

QFC, Labuan to boost economic growth between Asia, Middle East

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Financial Centre Authority and Labuan International Business and Financial Centre are in the the process to maximise regional economic growth.  QFC Authority signed an...
Read more
News

UAE releases Omani student convicted in dubious Qatar espionage case

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar has denied all allegations and condemned the sentence as unjust.  Emirati authorities released an Omani student who was sentenced to life in prison and...
Read more
News

Qatar buys Washington-based Carnegie institute HQ: reports

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The landmark building was built in 1908 and is located just 1.5 kilometres from the White House. Qatar has purchased the Carnegie Institution for Science's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.