Renowned Qatari cleric Sheikh Hashim Mashhadani dies aged 69

Sheikh Hashim Al Mashhadani was a cleric who gained prominence for his Ramadan lectures.

Prominent Qatari cleric and preacher Sheikh Hashim Al Mashhadani passed away on Wednesday, local media confirmed.

Sheikh Hashim, an Iraqi with Qatari citizenship, died aged 96 in Doha.

The cleric who frequently appeared on Qatar TV to deliver religious sermons during the holy fasting month of Ramadan and has written various books such as the “Islamic belief” and “Behaviour Control and Survivors.”

Born in Baghdad in 1952, the cleric obtained a bachelor’s degree in Shariah from the University of Baghdad in 1974. He then completed his master’s degree from Punjab University in 1986 before moving to Sudan to obtain a doctorate from Omdurman Islamic University.

Since then sheikh Hashim has held various positions in the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), “including the head of the department for directing imams and preachers from 1998 to 2000, and the head of the family affairs section in the Department of Da`wah from 2000 to 2001,” according to local media. He was also the imam at the Great Al-Rayyan Mosque.

News of his death triggered an outpouring of condolences on Twitter.

One social media user said “Ramadan won’t be the same without you.”

Another user said “May God have mercy on Sheikh Al Mashhadani who left our world. We benefited a lot from his Ramadan lessons on Qatar TV, he was a voice of truth and goodness, may God accept him in the righteous.”

Prominent media personality, Jaber Al Harami called on people to pray for the sheikh who he said had a positive influence on many nationwide.

The funeral for the late sheikh was held following afternoon prayers at Mesaimeer Tombs Mosque in Qatar on Wednesday.