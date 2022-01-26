17.4 C
Doha
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Rerouting Qatari gas to Europe will require US mediation: reports

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Politics
Source: Ahmad Thamer Al Kuwari via Flickr

Qatar provides up to 5% of Europe’s liquified natural gas (LNG) supply as most of its shipments go to Asian countries.

Qatar is going to require US mediation to persuade its LNG purchasers to reroute some of its gas supplies to Europe in the event of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, a source privy to the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Major Qatari gas customers will need to be persuaded by the US or others to reroute their gas to Europe as a short-term solution,” the source told the news agency.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on 31 January in Washington, where they are going to discuss “the stability of global energy supplies”.

One source told Reuters that the issue of rerouting LNG supplies will be on the upcoming meeting’s agenda.

This comes amidst talks between Qatar and the US over the former’s ability to provide Europe with LNG, in the case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. In turn, possible US sanctions imposed on Russia could heavily impact Moscow’s supplies to the nations during the winter season.

Europe receives more than 40% of its gas supply from Russia whilst almost a third of its shipments pass through Ukraine.

Sheikh Tamim, Biden to discuss ‘energy supplies’ during Washington visit

“Doha may be able help in case of a major global disruption like it did in 2011 during Fukushima,” the source added, referring to Japan’s nuclear disaster.

The source explained that whilst Qatar can send additional gas to Europe, it would not have much to spare due to the long-term deals it currently has with other buyers.

Qatar provides up to 5% of Europe’s LNG supply as most of its shipments go to Asian countries. It is also moving towards becoming the world’s largest provider of the natural gas by 2030.

__________________________________________________________________
Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Sheikh Tamim, Biden to discuss ‘energy supplies’ during Washington visit

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The visit comes amid reports claiming that Qatar and the US have been in talks over supplying Europe with energy if Russia invades Ukraine. Qatar's...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s FM, US Sec. Blinken discuss Russia’s ‘unprovoked’ military presence in Ukraine

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Earlier reports stated that the Biden Administration has been in talks with Qatar to supply Europe with gas in the event of a Russian...
Read more
Politics

Qatar in talks with the US on supplying Europe with gas as Russia, Ukraine tensions mount

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
More than 40% of Europe’s liquified natural gas (LNG) supply comes from Russia, and almost a third of the latter’s gas passes through Ukraine. US...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Airbus revokes Qatar Airways contract for 50 A321neo jets amid escalating...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar Airways previously demanded $618 million in contractual compensation from airplane manufacturer. Airplane manufacturer, Airbus, has terminated a contract with Qatar Airways for 50 smaller...

Qatar Airways says no change in US flights despite 5G concerns

Travel

Children can embark on a cultural journey to Italy at Doha’s...

Mini Dohans

Qatar introduces new passengers tax at its airports

Travel

Qatar in talks with the US on supplying Europe with gas...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.