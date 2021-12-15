Reselling subsidised items could cost you a half a million fine and one year in jail

The penalties will be doubled if the violation is repeated.

Those who resell subsidised goods after purchasing them from the licensor can now face up to half a million Qatari Riyal fine and/or a maximum of one year in jail, authorities have revealed.

In Qatar, subsidised items (Tanween) are food products distributed at a much cheaper price for citizens with ‘smart ration cards’ – a special license that can be applied for online.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry published the notice in circular confirming it is prohibited to sell, barter, or dispose of subsidised goods in any way.

يُحظر التعامل في السلع المدعومة دون الحصول على ترخيص وفقاً للمادة رقم (5) من قانون المواد المدعومة.#التجارة_والصناعة#قطر pic.twitter.com/ASWhhCMoSX — وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) December 14, 2021

Those who fail to abide by the regulations are in violation of a law regulating dealing with subsidised goods.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on social media, the ministry has also stated that non-subsidy-holders are not allowed to possess subsidised goods to ensure transparency and safe trading.

“It is prohibited to deal in subsidised goods without obtaining a license in accordance with Article No. (5) of the Subsidised Materials Law,” the ministry said in a tweet.

According to the law, a license from authorities is also required to take subsidised food supplies and materials outside of the country.

Individuals who violates the law can face up to a QR 500,000 fine and/or be imprisoned for a period not exceeding one year, according to authorities.

In case the violator repeats the breach within five years from the date of completion of the sentence, the penalties will be doubled.