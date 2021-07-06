Returning to Qatar? Use this Ehteraz feature to speed up your airport procedures

The new service update will allow returning travellers to avoid overcrowding and long waiting lines.

Returning travellers will now have the option to register through Ehteraz before arriving in the country, authorities have announced.

The ‘Pre-Registration’ feature – located at the top of Ehteraz’s screen- aims to expedite entry procedures into the country while also ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by documenting health and vaccination data prior to arrival.

Travellers will need to enter health information that includes negative PCR test results, hotel quarantine reservations for unvaccinated individuals or for those coming from high-risk countries.

The service also determines whether the traveller is required to quarantine or is exempted prior to landing.

Currently, registration is optional for those who wish to speed up their entry procedures when landing to help avoid overcrowding and long waiting hours, according to the Qatar e-Government Portal – Hukoomi.

Last month, the Ministry of Public Health has also launched an online registration platform for those arriving in the country through the Abu Samra border.

That platform also aimed to expedite entry procedures into the country, authorities added.

All those wishing to return or visit Qatar through the Abu Samra border must register through the newly-launched platform and apply no more than 72 hours prior to arrival time and at least six hours before it, authorities stressed.

Meanwhile, GCC citizens are required to enter their passport numbers, and visitors are required to enter their visa and passport numbers.

Travellers must enter health information that includes the type of Covid-19 vaccine and the date of the last dose (if taken) or the date of the last infection with Covid-19 for those who recovered.

Copies of passports, certified vaccination certificates, negative PCR test results, hotel quarantine reservations for unvaccinated individuals or those coming from high-risk countries, must also be uploaded to the platform to complete the registration process.