Ride away! DFC reopens its entertainment parks

Doha Festival City [DFC]’s Angry Birds World, Virtuocity and Snow Dunes are getting ready for visitors to enjoy.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, DFC has announced the re-opening of all its theme parks starting Monday, January 11th.

The eagerly awaited decision follows the government’s new announcement of the gradual re-opening of amusement parks and other recreational activities as part of the push to slowly return to pre-covid life.

The mall’s Angry Birds World, Virtuocity, and Snow Dunes theme parks— which have been closed for months to limit the spread of the virus— must adhere to 50% capacity in line with government guidelines, DFC has said in a statement.

All three parks are managed by the 100% Qatari owned company Leisure, the statement added.

Furthermore, DFC’s play and edutainment centres, Caboodle and Spark Sense and Play, will also reopen.

However, Caboodle will only be open for organised workshops and activities, with its play area still closed to walk-ins until further notice.

To ensure the safety of staff and children, Caboodle will only allow 15 children and adults per hour to be present on its premises. The area will then be sanitized and cleaned between each hour, and all children above 10, in addition to staff, will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Theme parks and precautionary measures

The government announced earlier last week the gradual re-opening of amusement parks and other recreational activities over three phases.

The first phase which started on January 4th, includes outdoor playgrounds and kid’s outdoor games. Starting from Monday, January 11th, electronic games and trampolines will be open for the public.

Phase three, set to start on January 24th, will see the operation of all theme parks, including bouncers and inflatable games.

All theme parks must adhere to safety and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public. Masks are to be worn at all times, and visitors need to have a green Ehteraz to enter.

