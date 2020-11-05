‘Ride of Champions’: Qatar’s ‘biggest’ cycle race opens for registration

Are you an avid cyclist with an itch for competition? Well, it look’s like it’s time to get on your bike.

The 4th Ride of Champions, Qatar’s largest cycle event, is now open for registration.

The event will feature several circuits to accommodate various ages and skill sets, including people with disabilities. Men and women of all nationalities can participate and compete for the number one title.

An estimate of 110 will be participating in this year’s event.

Held by Qatar Cyclists Center and in collaboration with Qatar’s ministry of sports and partners, the race is scheduled to take place on Nov. 13, with registration officially closing a week earlier on Nov. 7.

For members of the Brazilian community, a 40% discount is available, the country’s embassy in Doha said.

In an effort to expand the country’s ever growing list of physical and sporting events, Qatar Cyclists Center and Qatar Foundation recently signed a memorandum of understanding [MoU] to further develop and enhance the field.

In the last 15 years, Qatar has hosted more than 500 major international sports events, conferences and training camps – including the 15th edition of the Asian Games in 2006.

