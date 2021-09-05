Riyadh’s interior minister in Doha as Saudi-Qatar business council set for activation

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior hosted dinner banquet in honour of his Saudi counterpart’s visit to Doha

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef arrived in Doha on Saturday evening accompanied by a delegation from the neighbouring kingdom, Qatar News Agency reported.

The visit comes as talks have been held for plans to activate the Qatar-Saudi Joint Business Council, according to Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani, who recently met with Saudi ambassador to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan in Doha.

The business meeting also discussed the need to invite council members to meet “as soon as possible” and discuss ways to initiate the momentum of trade and investment relations between Qatari and Saudi businessmen.

Officials touched on strengthening economic and commercial relations between the Gulf countries and reviewed the role of the private sector in developing the trade exchange and exploring investment opportunities available, as well as establishing trade alliances between Qatari and Saudi businessmen that would reinforce commercial and investment relations.

In recent months, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have taken steps to establish a coordination council to advance bilateral relations and partnerships of the two Gulf nations as a part of both the Saudi’s Vision 2030 and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Last month, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State and Acting Foreign Minister Musaed Bin Mohammed Al Aiban convened in the Saudi city of Neom to sign an amended protocol for the establishment of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

The council, the latest in steps to rapprochement, will be co-chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. It will also include the membership of high-ranking officials from the two countries.

Saudi-Qatar ties

Doha appointed its newest envoy to Riyadh in mid-August, marking the official restoration of diplomatic ties between the two states after a major three-year dispute.

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed Bandar Mohamed Abdullah Al Attiyah as the country’s first ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the first such appointment since the 2017 GCC crisis erupted.

This came just two months after Doha received its first Saudi Ambassador Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan in June, which was seen as a major step to restoring ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The 2017 dispute has been described as the worst crisis in the history of the GCC. However, since the signing of the declaration in January, ties between Saudi Arabia and Qatar have continued to warm after years of tensions.

Diplomats and officials of both countries have held regular meetings both in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with travel resuming to normal for citizens.

