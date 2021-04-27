Road cameras to snap seatbelt, phone violations while driving

The number of local road accident-related deaths have been decreasing over the past decade, as authorities continue to implement stricter laws.

Qatari authorities are set to install road cameras that would be able to detect seatbelt and mobile phone violations by commuters driving on roads across the country, an official confirmed.

The move by the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior, come as part of a project titled “Tala’a” that aims to promote road safety and prevent road accidents, Colonel Mohamed Radi Al Hajri, Director of the Awareness and Information Department at the ministry told Qatar Television.

Mobile phone usage and not fastening seatbelts are among the main causes of car accidents in Qatar.

The experimental period of the project detected 23 different traffic violations, the official confirmed, adding that the traffic department is also working towards ensuring that no deaths occur as a result of road accidents.

“During the last ten years, there has been a gradual decrease in deaths per 100,000 cases. For example, Qatar recorded 4.4 deaths among each 100,000 of the population in 2019, which is less than the global average,” he told Qatar Television.

According to Al Hajri, there were 15 deaths recorded per 100,000 people in 2016 until a new law was introduced to further decrease the number of fatalities.

February data released by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority [PSA] showed 89% of recorded traffic accidents were minor, 9% were major, and 2% involved deaths.