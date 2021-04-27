30.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Road cameras to snap seatbelt, phone violations while driving

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
Photo by Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush from Pexels

The number of local road accident-related deaths have been decreasing over the past decade, as authorities continue to implement stricter laws.

Qatari authorities are set to install road cameras that would be able to detect seatbelt and mobile phone violations by commuters driving on roads across the country, an official confirmed.

The move by the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior, come as part of a project titled “Tala’a” that aims to promote road safety and prevent road accidents, Colonel Mohamed Radi Al Hajri, Director of the Awareness and Information Department at the ministry told Qatar Television.

Mobile phone usage and not fastening seatbelts are among the main causes of car accidents in Qatar.

The experimental period of the project detected 23 different traffic violations, the official confirmed, adding that the traffic department is also working towards ensuring that no deaths occur as a result of road accidents.

Read also: Drivers arrested for hiding vehicle number plates with face masks

“During the last ten years, there has been a gradual decrease in deaths per 100,000 cases. For example, Qatar recorded 4.4 deaths among each 100,000 of the population in 2019, which is less than the global average,” he told Qatar Television.

According to Al Hajri, there were 15 deaths recorded per 100,000 people in 2016 until a new law was introduced to further decrease the number of fatalities.

February data released by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority [PSA] showed 89% of recorded traffic accidents were minor, 9% were major, and 2% involved deaths.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

King Salman invites Qatar’s Amir to visit Saudi kingdom

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Both countries have worked towards restoring diplomatic ties since the Al-Ula Declaration earlier this year. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a written...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar imposes mandatory quarantine for six countries as India crisis causes alarm

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar's ministry of health imposes further travel restrictions to curb the virus.  Those travelling back to Qatar from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and...
Read more
News

Muslim scholar Qaradawi faces deteriorating health after Covid-19 infection

Hala Abdallah - 0
Prominent figures took to Twitter to request prayers for the Doha-based Islamic scholar after sources confirmed his deteriorating health condition. Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who contracted...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.