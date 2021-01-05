19.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

Road trips, Mecca and memes: How social media users reacted to Qatari-Saudi breakthrough

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top Stories
The reactions were shared online [Pexels]

A historic declaration ends one of the most complex disputes in the Gulf region, but social media users have received the political news in a more personal way.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia finally signed a declaration to end a three-year dispute during the annual GCC summit in the kingdom’s Al-Ula on Tuesday.

Hours earlier, the neighbouring Gulf states announced a major breakthrough in the dispute that would see Saudi Arabia lift its air, land and sea blockade on Qatar. 

Naturally, the news garnered traction on social media were people took the opportunity to address the latest developments. 

Here is a round-up of all the best reactions on Twitter:

The end of the 2020 curse

“I swear I was expecting 2021 to be as bad as 2020 but thank God, the curse has been lifted with this great news,” a prominent Kuwaiti influencer tweeted.

So, where to first?

“So should we start asking where is the best coffee shops in Riad and Al-Khubar?” Qatar’s Tahani al-Hajri asked.

Are Saudi snacks returning?

“Whoever is coming, don’t forget to bring us this gem”, one Twitter user said.

Kuwait after the announcement: mood

This user depicts what Kuwait’s current mood following successful mediation to end the dispute.

And finally, Mecca.

“The most important issue is our ability to visit the Holy House of God,” a prominent Qatari influencer said, expressing his joy to fulfil a religious duty after three-years of restrictions.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Key points from Al-Ula declaration ‘unity’ statement

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Gulf nations and residents united in celebration on Tuesday as authorities announced a full restoration of diplomatic relations between Qatar and the blockading countries....
Read more
Top Stories

BREAKING: Full diplomatic relations to be restored between Qatar, blockading GCC states

Doha News Team - 0
Qatar will see full diplomatic relations restored between Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Manama and Cairo, authorities confirmed. Full diplomatic relations between Qatar and its neighbouring...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:41

The Round Up 5 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
https://youtu.be/GNzj0vuu__E Top stories on #TheRoundUp today Al-Ula declaration signed by GCC leaders Qataris and Saudis celebrate breakthrough online Anti-Qatar song deleted How will end of...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.