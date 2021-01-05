Road trips, Mecca and memes: How social media users reacted to Qatari-Saudi breakthrough

A historic declaration ends one of the most complex disputes in the Gulf region, but social media users have received the political news in a more personal way.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia finally signed a declaration to end a three-year dispute during the annual GCC summit in the kingdom’s Al-Ula on Tuesday.
Hours earlier, the neighbouring Gulf states announced a major breakthrough in the dispute that would see Saudi Arabia lift its air, land and sea blockade on Qatar.
Naturally, the news garnered traction on social media were people took the opportunity to address the latest developments.
Here is a round-up of all the best reactions on Twitter:
The end of the 2020 curse
“I swear I was expecting 2021 to be as bad as 2020 but thank God, the curse has been lifted with this great news,” a prominent Kuwaiti influencer tweeted.
So, where to first?
“So should we start asking where is the best coffee shops in Riad and Al-Khubar?” Qatar’s Tahani al-Hajri asked.
Are Saudi snacks returning?
“Whoever is coming, don’t forget to bring us this gem”, one Twitter user said.
Kuwait after the announcement: mood
This user depicts what Kuwait’s current mood following successful mediation to end the dispute.
And finally, Mecca.
“The most important issue is our ability to visit the Holy House of God,” a prominent Qatari influencer said, expressing his joy to fulfil a religious duty after three-years of restrictions.