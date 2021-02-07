Rumailah hospital helps special needs children integrate into schools

The hospital aims to help hundreds of children navigate a normal life in schools.

Young children with special needs are being offered support to help integrate them into regular schools in Qatar, in an effort launched by Rumailah hospital.

Children between the ages of 3 and 6 with disabilities can receive assistance from the Special Education Training Section at the Doha-based hospital, Mousa Abdulmajid, head of the section, said to local Arabic newspaper Al-Raya.

The section offers special education services, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, nursing services, and speech therapy to ensure the child is well-prepared and ready to navigate a normal life in schools.

The hospital also offers family consultation and training to parents to help meet all the child’s needs, starting from home, Abdulmajid added.

The hospital already receives some 80 cases every week and has a 70% success rate.

It also offers services in separate rooms for groups and a complete four-month work programme is scheduled for each child, Abdulmajid explained.

The sessions asses the child’s progress until they join school or are sent to another organisation to deal with such cases.

But it does not stop there. Following the child’s integration, a follow-up programme is offered to the parents so the child can get access to the related outpatient clinics’ services.

The disabilities currently receiving services include those with cerebral palsy, intellectual disability, Down Syndrome, and other conditions.Autistic children have another dedicated section at the hospital.

Last year, the service helped hundreds of children lead a normal life, and is planning to help hundreds more, the official added.

