Russia allows international Qatar students to return to universities

Qatar is among the 21 countries that students can fly from

Students from Qatar can now return to Russia to continue their higher education at Russian universities, Moscow said.

Those permitted to enter Russia for study purposes must fly in from one of the 21 countries with which Russia has restored airline service.

To enter the country, students must provide a negative Covid-19 test result in English or Russian – no more than 72 hours before departure.

On arrival, students must isolate for 72 hours and take another Covid-19 test. If they test negative, they can leave isolation.

According to global education experts ICEF, education for some 300,000 international students in Russia has been disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 100,000 were forced to leave higher education in Russia when the crisis first erupted in the of 2020. Now, they can return to continue with their studies.

Since January, infections in Qatar have increased fourfold, surpassing the 12,000 active cases mark, prompting authorities to ramp up efforts to inoculate the population.

The number of daily hospital admissions has inclined from around 40 a few months ago to over 100 at present.

According to latest figures, at least 18.2% of all adults have already received at least one of the two Covid-19 vaccine doses.

In Russia, cases have also been rising, with over 66,000 cases in the past week alone and almost 300,000 active cases in total.