Russia resumes flights with Qatar after months of suspension

All flights between Moscow and Doha were halted due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Flights between Qatar and Russia resume on Wednesday after a suspension that was imposed at the height of the pandemic.
The return of the flights came after Doha met its coronavirus criteria, with fewer than 40 new cases per 100,000 people, reports stated.
Countries on the list of flights resuming on Wednesday also included Finland, Vietnam and India.
“For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to the spread of COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021,” tweeted the Russian Embassy in India.
Citizens of the listed countries and residents will be allowed to enter the country and Russian citizens and residents can also enter Qatar, Finland, Vietnam, and India.
Qatar recorded a total of 4,223 current active cases on Tuesday, indicating a rise in infections compared to last week.
