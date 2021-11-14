24 C
Doha
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Russia to insist on full implementation of nuclear accord in upcoming Vienna talks

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
[Twitter / mfa_russia]

Qatar’s foreign minister reiterated support of returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Russia is going to insist on the resumption of the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal during the upcoming round of multilateral talks in Vienna, The country’s state news agency [TASS] reported on Saturday.

“It means that the United States should resume the implementation of its commitments, including lift all the sanctions imposed in the context of the JCPOA,” stated Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Moscow’s top diplomat also said that the Iran nuclear deal was among the topics discussed on Friday during the 2+2 meetings in Paris between the Russian and French defense and foreign ministers.

Talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] are set to resume on 29 November and will be the first round of negotiations to take place during the tenure of Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi.

Indirect US-Iran talks kicked off in Vienna in April this year to revive the 2015 nuclear accord but adjourned following the sixth round in June. The talks were put on hold as Iran’s elections took place, which saw the victory of Raisi, who is considered by analysts as a “hardliner”.

When former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, he imposed stifling economic sanctions on Iran in a bid to apply what his administration described as “maximum pressure” on Tehran. In turn, Iran stopped abiding by its nuclear commitment by enriching uranium at its highest level.

Read also: Iran says Vienna talks to only focus on US sanctions

Tehran has long defended its nuclear program, insisting it is peaceful while demanding Washington lifts sanctions on the country.

Last week, Iran’s nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani said there will be no negotiations on the nuclear accord itself at the Vienna talks later this month, stressing only US sanctions should be discussed.

“We do not have nuclear talks, because the nuclear issue was resolved in 2015 in the form of an agreement reached between Iran and the P5+1,” Bagheri-Kani, Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB] News Agency.

The Iranian negotiator concluded a European tour of France, Germany, Britain and Spain, where he said he had “serious and constructive talks” with officials including the EU’s mediator Enrique Mora.
Meanwhile Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday that he was optimistic a “good agreement” can be reached by the Islamic Republic and the remaining parties of the nuclear accord “in a short time”.

“The Islamic Republic has no intention to be locked in the stalemate remaining from the previous negotiations…I believe that if the opposite sides enter in the Vienna [talks] with a serious and positive approach, it will be possible to achieve a good agreement in a short time,” Amir-Abdollahian said in an Instagram post.

Russia’s top negotiator at the talks Mikhail Ulyanov responded to Amir-Abdollahian’s comments, saying that Russia “proceeds from the same understanding.”

Countries beyond the p4+1 have been calling for the resumption of talks aimed at restoring the JCPOA, citing concerns over tensions between Tehran and Washington.

On Friday, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani encouraged Iran and the US to return to the JCPOA “as soon as possible and not to escalate”.

“We use this relationship [with Iran] as a good way to engage, to communicate, to facilitate if there are any needs from our allies here in the US that we can support with Iran,” said Sheikh Mohammed in a joint presser with his American counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington, responding to a question over Doha’s ties with Tehran.

The Qatari diplomat noted that having an unstable region does not serve anyone’s interest, whether it is in the GCC or the US and that he does not want to witness a “nuclear race”.

“We see that the nuclear issue is a very eminent issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” said Al-Thani during the conference on the sidelines of the fourth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Events & Ticketing

World Padel Championship set to kick-off in Qatar

Hala Abdallah - 0
Padel World Championship Qatar 2021 will be the first tournament of its kind to take place in the region. Qatar’s padel team qualified for the...
Read more
Politics

Qatar participates in international conference on Libya

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Presidential elections are scheduled to take place in the conflict-ridden country on 24 December, with Doha calling for more support to be given to...
Read more
Activities

Time to let your furry friends enjoy a run in Qatar’s first off-leash park

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Want your pet to make friends? Well, your furry companion can now run free and undisturbed in Doha's first-ever off-leash dog park.  Give your dog...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

In The Classroom

This Qatari city has won a ‘UNESCO Learning City 2021’ award

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The city is expected to continue strengthening its policies in order to ensure everyone is provided with a learning opportunity. Qatar's Al Wakra city has...

Qatar dismisses plans for income tax

Business

Qatar orders six new LNG vessels amid ongoing expansion

Business

Qatar detains government employee for leaking official document online

News

Qatar’s amir condoles Sierra Leone after deadly fuel tanker explosion

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.