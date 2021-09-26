Russia urges US to be more ‘active’ in reviving Iran nuclear accord

Iran said it will return to nuclear talks “soon” without providing a specific date.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on the United States to take a more active approach to kickstart stalled talks with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, the AFP reported on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the UN in New York on Saturday, Lavrov said “it seems evident” that Washington “should be more active” in “resolving all issues related” to the accord.

The Russian official also expressed his hope in resuming the Vienna talks with the US, Iran and the remaining members of the P4+1 “as soon as possible”.

Indirect US-Iran talks in Vienna kicked off in April this year in efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] following Washington’s withdrawal, with both sides expressing their readiness to restore the accord.

The last round of talks in Vienna took place on 20 June, with reports suggesting diplomats would return to the negotiating table following President Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration. Nearly two months on, the talks have yet to resume.

The US withdrew from the accord in 2018 under the former Donald Trump administration to apply “maximum pressure” on Iran, imposing crippling sanctions on the country and triggering heightened tensions between the two countries.

With the new Joe Biden administration in office, hopes for Washington to re-enter the deal have remained high.

However, attacks on Iran’s nuclear site and a lack of US commitment to its part of the deal – lifting the sanctions – drove Tehran to retaliate. Soon after, Iran increased its nuclear enrichment to 60% – its highest level so far.

Hopes reemerged recently afrer Iran reached an agreement with the UN’s nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] to monitor its nuclear facilities.

On Saturday, Iran’s newly-appointed foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the talks would resume “very soon” without providing further details.

“The difference between Iranian and Western ‘soon’ is a lot. To us, ‘soon’ means really in the first opportune time—when our reviews [of the nuclear file] have been completed. What is important is our determination to return to the talks, but those that are serious and guarantee the Iranian nation’s rights and interests,” said Amir-Abdollahian.

During his speech at the 76th UN General Assembly [UNGA] last week, President Raisi said that “sanctions are the US’ new way of war with the nations of the world”.

Raisi echoed previous statements in which he said Iran believes the talks can only be useful if they lead to the lifting of crippling sanctions.