Russian FM says Iran nuclear talks to resume before end of year

Diplomats at the talks have been warning of time running out to restore the nuclear accord.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said talks that aim to restore the historic 2015 nuclear accord are set to resume before the end of this year, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The Russian diplomat did not provide any specific date in his statement.

The seventh round of indirect talks between the US and Iran in Vienna kicked off on 29 November, attended by negotiators from the p4+1 – China, France, Russia, the UK plus Germany.

The talks initially started in the Austrian capital in April this year to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, but adjourned following the sixth round in June. They were put on hold as Iran’s elections took place, which saw the victory of Ebrahim Raisi.

The latest round adjourned late last week though no results regarding the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] were announced.

“The seventh round of the Vienna Talks was successful in a sense that it prepared sound basis for more intensive negotiations. It is fully confirmed that further work will be based on the results of the previous rounds. The negotiators now much better understand each other,” said Russia’s representative at the talks Mikhail Ulyanov last week.