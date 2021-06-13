Saudi Arabia bars foreign pilgrims from Hajj for second year

Saudi Arabia previously said it would open Hajj to those who are fully vaccinated, but has now said it will only allow pilgrims from within the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia will limit this year’s hajj pilgrimage to only 60,000 people from within the its own borders due to the ongoing risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The kingdom made the announcement on Saturday through its local press agency, citing a decision from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Previously, Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs [Awqaf] announced that those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 could perform Umrah or Hajj this year and apply through eight approved tours and travels operators, per Saudi regulations.
However, this was before Saudi officials barred overseas pilgrims for the second year, limiting the total number of pilgrims to just 60,000, all of which will be residents and citizens already in the kingdom.
The hajj pilgrimage will begin mid-July.
