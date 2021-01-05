22.4 C
Saudi crown prince welcomes Qatar’s Amir to GCC summit

By Doha News Team

Qatar’s Amir landed in Saudi Arabia onboard a Qatar Airways Amiri flight on Tuesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad ahead of the GCC summit on Tuesday.

The two leaders were seen embracing just moments after the Amir disembarked the Amiri A340 flight from Doha.

“Welcome, welcome! You’ve illuminated the kingdom,” the Saudi royal is heard saying in raw footage shared by Doha News.

The visit comes hours after the kingdom lifted its three-year air, land and sea blockade on the neighbouring state, according to a statement by Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Monday evening.

Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar reached an agreement on Monday that led to the end of the embargo on the Gulf peninsula.

Read also: Saudi label Rotana deletes anti-Qatar 'diss track' following GCC breakthrough

Meanwhile, a senior US official from the Trump administration also confirmed the news, saying an agreement to end the GCC crisis will be signed at the summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

Senior US advisor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is also expected to attend the signing at the summit.

Read also: What we know: Details on the Qatar-Saudi agreement

The announcement came hours after Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a phone call with Sheikh Tamim and the Saudi Crown Prince.

The summit on Tuesday will be held in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula.

Commenting on the news, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the GCC summit “will be an inclusive” and “uniting” event that will reflect aspirations towards reunification and solidarity.

News

