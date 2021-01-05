Saudi label Rotana deletes anti-Qatar ‘diss track’ following GCC breakthrough

Saudi Arabia starts to clean up its anti-Qatar campaign after announcing an end to the Doha blockade.

After more than three years of an illegal blockade, Kuwait confirmed that the blockade on Qatar has been lifted as of Monday evening.

Hours after the announcement, Rotana– owned by Saudi prince Al Waleed Bin Talal– deleted an anti-Qatar ‘diss track’ that was released on YouTube at the height of the blockade.

Twitter users noticed the song, dubbed ‘Teach Qatar’, was no longer available on YouTube on Monday evening.

The song gained over 2.5 million views on YouTube when it was first released, and was strongly criticised at the time as a ‘pathetic’ move by Saudi Arabia.

The track featured some of the most popular Saudi artists, including Mohammad Abdo and Rabeh Sager.

“Teach Qatar, and those who support Qatar, that our country is patient. But when things become dangerous by God you will see its men take action,” the lyrics said, to the backdrop of images of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

“We stab in the face not in the back, even when the knot is big we can still unravel it. Twenty years of scheming, treachery and conspiracy we all know the deal,” it continues.

“Saudi Arabia is the epitome of might and enshrinement, we live in the shadow of God and under the state’s protection. Saudi Arabia is sky, earth and sea… safety, stability and pride in its champions,” it adds.

Twitter users at the time responded with previous videos of the artists in which they praised Qatar.

Abdul Majeed Abdullah’s song “I swear I love you Qatar as much as the sky and sea” and Majid al-Mohandes’ “Qatar is my soul” were among the favourites to be mentioned on Twitter.

Rotana’s move to delete the song comes ahead of the annual GCC summit where an agreement to end the three-year dispute is expected to be signed in the presence of Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as well as senior US advisor and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

