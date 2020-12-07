SC volunteers celebrated at stadium event

Volunteers are heart and soul of any tournament, says Al Khater

Hundreds of volunteers for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy attended an event to celebrate their efforts ahead of the World Cup.

Some 600 volunteers representing 52 countries participated in the event that was designed as an opportunity to learn about a part of Qatari culture while also honouring their role in the success of sports events.

At least four teams of volunteers took part in a football tournament at the Khalifa International Stadium, where Secretary-General of the SC Hassan al-Thawadi, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Nasser al-Khater, and Workforce and Volunteer Director in the Local Organising Committee of the Qatar World Cup Rasha al-Qarni, were also present.

SC’s ambassadors Khalid Salman, Adel Khamis, and Mohamed Saadoun al-Kuwari also attended the event.

“Every success we have achieved together during previous sporting tournaments is a direct result of the time and efforts provided by the volunteers,” Al-Thawadi said.

Al Khater also took a moment to shed light on the importance of the work done by volunteers, saying they are “the heart and soul of any major sport event”.

“The success of every tournament depends on volunteers and their participation and how they evolve and how you make them feel. For World Cup 2022 here in Qatar, we are working early with volunteers. We have a database of over 250,000 volunteers,” Al Khater said.

“We are aiming to have between 20,000 to 30,000 volunteers during the World Cup,” Al Khater said, he added.

Doha anticipates some 1.5 million football fans to visit Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

