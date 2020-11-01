School health measures highlighted as ‘rotating attendance’ begins

Violation of precautionary measures during the newly-imposed school system will result in appropriate legal actions, Qatar’s ministry of education says.

Schools in Qatar opened for the first day of the new compulsory attendance system that was announced by the ministry last month.

All schools, staff and students must adhere to COVID-19 precautionary health measures or face repercussions, the health ministry warned.

Public and private schools are obligated to divide the total number of classes with a maximum of 15 students in each class, leaving a distance of 1.5 meters between each person.

Other precautionary measures include mandatory wearing of masks and organised entry and exit of students to the school building to prevent crowding.

Teachers and administrators will continue to be tested and all present in the school must adhere to social distance measures, as prescribed by the health ministry.

Authorities also warned appropriate penalties will be implemented if any breaches of the precautionary measures are identified, and violation of these obligations will result in appropriate legal actions.

After careful consideration and tracking of the COVID-19 spread in the country, the ministry last month announced the move to allow students to return to school with a blended education system that will be applied according to a weekly rotating attendance schedule.

The ministry also raised the average attendance rate in all schools and nurseries to 42% of their capacity.

In line with the new decision, all schools in Qatar should’ve made necessary arrangements to prepare for students coming back to school, in addition to informing students and parents of the days of attendance as well as the appropriate way to reach classrooms to collect students.

