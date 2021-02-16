25.7 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Schools, businesses shut down for violating COVID-19 precautions

By Hala Abdallah

-

Two businesses and a number of schools have been shut down by authorities due to violations.

Action has been taken against a number of establishments that violated COVID-19 precautionary measures, authorities confirmed.

Several businesses were shut down due to failure to comply with requirements and preventive measures imposed on commercial stores to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said in a tweet on Monday.

Read also: Fake news: Ministry debunks distance learning rumours

The Oriental Spa in Umm Lekhba and Fast Fitness Gym Center in the Industrial Area were named by the ministry for violating the measures.

The businesses will remain closed until the current situation is modified and fines are paid, authorities added. 

Last week, gyms Jesko Fitness and F45 were also closed, as was Safari Mall and the Rawnaq store in the Old Airport area.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has also taken action against a number of schools in the country for not adhering to urgent precautionary measures.  

The Adviser to the Minister of Education and Higher Education Mohamad Ahmad Al Bashri, said “some schools have been temporarily closed and classes were diverted online, as per the protocol followed by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).”

This was “due to the presence of COVID-19 cases among students and teaching staff,” he said in an interview with the Qatar-based channel Al-Rayyan.

Al Bashri said some schools have failed to apply precautionary measures.

“For instance, not measuring the temperature of students before entering school, not adhering to social distancing between individuals or lack of sterilisation tools,” he added.

The education official also confirmed the ministry is scheduled to meet with health authorities to decide on guidelines for midterm exams.

The remarks comes as the education ministry confirmed it launched an intensified inspections campaign across private and public schools to ensure measures were being following, warning those who fail to comply with the rules would be investigated.

According to MoHEH, penalties will be imposed against schools who violate the specified requirements.

Meanwhile, the ministry also said it is cooperating with health authorities to complete a vaccination campaign for educational personnel at all schools in Qatar. School staff members are among the priority list for the country’s inoculation programme.

