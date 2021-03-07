21.1 C
Doha
Sunday, March 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life In The Classroom

Schools limited to 2% price hike, ministry official says

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

In The Classroom
[Unsplash]

Applications to increase prices at several schools were rejected, officials announced.

Qatar’s ministry of education confirmed fee hikes for private schools are limited to 2%, restricting several institutions from substantially increasing tuition prices.

Omar al-Nama, assistant undersecretary for Private Schools Affairs, also told local Arabic daily Al Raya that the ministry approved only 8% of applications requesting approval for price hikes at private schools were accepted by authorities.

This comes as part of efforts to control tuition fees.

For the application to be approved, several factors must be considered, including financial deficit or loss that can be proven by official school records, or shifting the institution to a new campus with a higher rent.   

Last year, several concerns were raised by parents and students dealing with the expensive cost of schools despite all education shifting to online learning amid the ongoing global health crisis.

However, as cases began to decrease in Qatar, schools across the country resumed in person attendance as part of a nationwide blended learning system that was rolled out by the ministry.

Qatar has imposed strict precautionary measures at all public and private schools, including dividing the total number of classes with a maximum of 15 students in each class and leaving a distance of 1.5 meters between each person.

Read also: Schools prepare for exam season with stricter Covid-19.

Other precautionary measures include mandatory wearing of masks and organised entry and exit of students to the school building to prevent crowding.

However, as the number of current active cases surpass 10,000 for the first time in months, authorities have ruled out the closure of educational institutes, with officials saying the infection rate at schools is less than 1%.

As of Sunday, a total number of 10,686 active Covid-19 cases have been reported, with 474 new infections in the past 24 hours.

So far, Qatar has recorded 262 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:56

The Round Up 7 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
👇 Top stories in #Qatar on #TheRoundUp today: 🇾🇪 Yemen FM arrives in Doha to restore ties 🚌 School fees increase capped at 2% 🤼 Qatar remains...
Read more
Culture

Qatari women ‘outnumber men’ at local universities

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatari women outnumber their male counterparts in higher education once again, Qatar Foundation tells Doha News. In the past academic year, almost 75% of Qatari...
Read more
COVID-19

Children of vaccinated parents ‘exempt from hotel quarantine’

Hala Abdallah - 0
New guidelines for vaccinated arrivals from red zone countries. Qatar Airways Holidays, in partnership with Discover Qatar, announced updated guidelines for hotel quarantining for arrivals...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Msheireb Doha Downtown responds to backlash over restroom sign

Farah AlSharif - 0
Msheireb Doha Downtown management has taken down a restroom sign that has criticised online. A sign from toilet facilities in Msheireb Doha Downtown (Msheireb) sparked...

Cat on a plane: Feline flyer triggers havoc onboard Doha-bound flight

News

‘Burnt out’ frontliners rally against sudden change in PHCC work hours

COVID-19

Qatar’s VAT tax: What does it mean for you?

Business

Eligibility age drops as Qatar receives more Covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.