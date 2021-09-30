32 C
Schools open up as Qatar drops blended learning system

By Farah AlSharif

-

In The ClassroomTop StoriesCOVID-19
Photo for illustrative purposes only.

The decision comes as Qatar sees a significant drop in Covid-19 cases that has prompted the country to ease restrictions and measures.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the easing of its precautionary measures and restrictions that include schools, public and private kindergartens, as well as higher education institutions.

As of Sunday, 3 October, educational institutes will go back to full attendance, allowing in students at a 100% capacity rate. Students, teachers and staff will need to adhere to social distancing of a minimum of one metre at all times.

No masks outdoors: Qatar loosens Covid-19 restrictions as cases decline

All students, administrative staff and teachers will also be required to wear a mask at all times and educational institutions will be obliged to continue applying the bubble system.

School buses will run at a 75% capacity.

Those aged 12 and above, including staff and teachers, who have not completed their doses of the Covid-19 vaccine nor recovered from Covid-19, will be required to conduct weekly Covid rapid antigen or PCR tests.

The changes in learning and education come as Qatar’s cabinet announced the easing of more Covid-19 restrictions during its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

This came as health authorities recorded a decline in daily coronavirus cases nationwide.

According to the latest figures published by MoPH on Wednesday, Qatar recorded 76 new daily infections, raising the number of active cases to 1,282.

So far, 605 people have died of Covid-19 in Qatar.

