Schools return in-person, unvaccinated to enter malls: Qatar eases Covid restrictions

The new regulations will come into effect starting Saturday, 29 January.

As Covid-19 cases continue to gradually dip in recent days, Qatar’s cabinet has decided to ease some of the restrictions imposed earlier this month during the start of the third wave.

The new regulations will be effective starting Saturday, 29 January, and until further notice, the cabinet stated.

Education

Starting Sunday 30 January, students at all schools and kindergartens will go back to in-person learning, with schools operating at 100% capacity, the ministry has stated.

All students of all levels are required to take a weekly rapid antigen test at home, 48 hours prior to classes starting.

Provided that the test is negative, parents will have to sign an acknowledgement form that the test was negative and the student will have to show it before entering the school premises. The form can be obtained through the ministry’s website.

If the test is positive, the student is required to visit the nearest health centre to confirm the result. In the event that the result remains positive, the student has to self-isolate according to the ministry’s regulations and attend classes through distance learning, if their health allows it.

Free Rapid antigen tests will be provided to public school students through their institutions. Parents can receive the tests starting Thursday during working hours or on an appointment basis, on Friday and Saturday.

The appointment can be set up through a link that will be sent to parents through a text message.

To further ensure the safety of the educational process, the Ministry of Public Health will conduct random test checks on schools throughout the week.

Workforce, gatherings and outings

As per the new regulations, unvaccinated individuals and children under the age of 12 can now enter all malls and mosques.

Toilets and ablution facilities at mosques will reopen to the public.

Social gatherings and visits in open places in homes and majlis are still allowed, with a maximum of 15 vaccinated people outdoors and 10 in closed spaces, not including family members living in the same house.

Gatherings in public parks, beaches, and the Corniche are still allowed with a maximum of 15 people or family members residing in the same house.

Additionally, individual sports such as walking, running, and cycling remain permissible, and toilet facilities at parks will also be open again for the public.

Private beaches can operate at 75% capacity.

Regulations for weddings remain the same: indoors with a 30% capacity and a maximum of 40 people; outdoor weddings at 50% capacity and no more than 80 people in attendance.

Beauty salons and barbershops will remain open with a 50% capacity, provided that all employees and clients are fully vaccinated. Children under the age of 12 will now be allowed in, but only two at a time.

Restaurants and cafes will remain open at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors for those with a “Qatar Clean” programme certificate.

Those without it will operate with 40% capacity in closed spaces and 50% in open ones. Children under the age of 12 will only be allowed entry when accompanied by their parents.

Nurseries can now operate at 75% capacity, provided that all workers are fully vaccinated.

The workforce remains the same, with mandatory weekly rapid antigen testing for all those who are not fully vaccinated, the cabinet stressed.

Face-to-face meetings are allowed with the attendance of no more than 30 fully-vaccinated people.

Only four people are allowed inside vehicles, including the driver.

As per the regulations, all people are still required to wear masks indoors and outdoors except those exercising in the open air or with specific medical conditions.