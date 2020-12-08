19.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Scoot over! Karwa introduces a new way to get around The Pearl

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesActivities
Source: Mowasalat

The new transport initiative offers people at The Pearl the opportunity to travel within the man-made island using electric scooters.

You can now ditch your cars and drive e-scooters around The Pearl while enjoying the December weather in Qatar!

Mowasalat [Karwa] announced its collaboration with Falcon Ride in a micro-mobility project that provides safe and sustainable e-scooters at The Pearl.

The project, supported by United Development Company [UDC], enables The Pearl’s residents and visitors to order the scooters through the “Falcon Ride” app.

To rent the scooters, you will have to pay a QAR 2 fee to unlock the app and 50 dirhams for every minute of use.

Read also: Qatar’s falcon introduces micro-mobility

 

The e-scooters are also available at five different metro stations, including: West Bay, Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, Al Qassar, Katara, and Legtaifiya.

The initiative is also part of UDC’s efforts to enhance The Pearl’s lifestyle with a more environmentally friendly approach.

“This launch with Mowasalat [Karwa] demonstrates the viability of collaborating with property owners and the public sector to provide electronic micro-mobility transportation. We will look to engage with other corporates to advance our aim to provide last-mile connectivity solutions, which will support Qatar in achieving its FIFA World Cup 2022 and Qatar National Vision 2030 goals,” said Hussain Abdulla, Co-founder & Managing Director, Falcon Ride.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

BREAKING: Egypt and the UAE “welcome” Kuwait’s mediating efforts to end Gulf Crisis

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Cairo and Abu Dhabi have finally commented on the recent developments in the Gulf Crisis, after almost a week since Kuwait announced an “historic”...
Read more
News

Qatar 2022’s newest stadium to host first match with 50% of tickets reserved for COVID19 survivors

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Al-Rayyan stadium, the latest World Cup venue to be completed, will host the Amir Cup final on December 18. 50 percent of the...
Read more
Top Stories

UN opens Counter-terrorism office in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The inauguration of the centre is considered “an important occasion that carries a great significance”. Qatar along with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism ...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

News

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

GCC crisis: ‘Deal to be finalised at this month’s summit

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.