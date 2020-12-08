Scoot over! Karwa introduces a new way to get around The Pearl

The new transport initiative offers people at The Pearl the opportunity to travel within the man-made island using electric scooters.

You can now ditch your cars and drive e-scooters around The Pearl while enjoying the December weather in Qatar!

Mowasalat [Karwa] announced its collaboration with Falcon Ride in a micro-mobility project that provides safe and sustainable e-scooters at The Pearl.

The project, supported by United Development Company [UDC], enables The Pearl’s residents and visitors to order the scooters through the “Falcon Ride” app.

To rent the scooters, you will have to pay a QAR 2 fee to unlock the app and 50 dirhams for every minute of use.

Read also: Qatar’s falcon introduces micro-mobility

The e-scooters are also available at five different metro stations, including: West Bay, Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, Al Qassar, Katara, and Legtaifiya.

The initiative is also part of UDC’s efforts to enhance The Pearl’s lifestyle with a more environmentally friendly approach.

“This launch with Mowasalat [Karwa] demonstrates the viability of collaborating with property owners and the public sector to provide electronic micro-mobility transportation. We will look to engage with other corporates to advance our aim to provide last-mile connectivity solutions, which will support Qatar in achieving its FIFA World Cup 2022 and Qatar National Vision 2030 goals,” said Hussain Abdulla, Co-founder & Managing Director, Falcon Ride.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube