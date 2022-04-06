24.2 C
Doha
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Second case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome detected in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[Unsplash]

35% of patients who contracted MERS-CoV have passed away in the last decade due to virus-related complications.

The second case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) has been confirmed in Qatar less than a month before the virus made its first appearance in the Gulf nation.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health revealed that the case was declared on 3 April, 2022, and is a male citizen aged 85 years who sufferes from multiple chronic illnesses.

The patient had direct contact with camels and had previously travelled outside the country. According to the ministry’s statement, the patient developed symptoms before his arrival in Qatar and was later admitted to the hospital upon landing in the country.

He is receiving all the necessary medical care in accordance with the national protocol to deal with confirmed or suspected cases of the disease, the ministry added.

Health authorities are calling on the community, particularly persons with chronic diseases or immunodeficiency disorders, to adhere to public hygiene measures to ensure their safety and well-being.

The measures include washing hands regularly with soap and water, using hand sanitiser and avoiding contact with camels.

Any person experiencing symptoms of the virus should seek medical advice immediately.

What is Middle East Respiratory Syndrome?

MERS-CoV has been identified in camels in several countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia since 2012. It is transmitted to humans from infected dromedaries through direct or indirect contact with the animal.

In total, around 27 countries have reported cases in the past decade and 858 related deaths have been reported due to the infection.

The World Health Organisation stated that 35% of patients with MERS-CoV have died, but the percentage may be overestimated, given that mild cases may be missed by existing surveillance systems.

Viral respiratory disease can pass from person to person through cough droplets. Research, however, has proven that the virus is not very contagious amongst people unless they come in close contact.

It is caused by one of the coronaviruses (MERS-CoV), but differs from the current Covid-19 virus in terms of source of infection, mode of transmission, and disease severity.  It belongs to the same coronavirus group that includes SARS and the common cold.

Similar to Covid-19, the symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, diarrhea and vomiting.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

No place in the World Cup: Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Russia was not allowed to compete for a spot in the World Cup after FIFA increased its sanctions in February following their war on Ukraine.  The Football...
Read more
Business

Qatar’s GDP expected to rise to $172 billion in 2022

Hazar Kilani - 0
To increase its self-sufficiency, Qatar has pushed to improve local manufacturing in a variety of fields. The country's gross domestic (GDP) product is expected to...
Read more
Health & Technology

Could QF’s latest innovative tool help diagnose Autism in children?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
One in every 87 newborn babies in Qatar is diagnosed with autism, with cases on the rise.  Qatar Foundation has developed a new innovative eye-tracking...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Events & Ticketing

Ticketless fans not allowed entry to Qatar during World Cup over...

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar is reportedly planning to open more than 100 hotels and "serviced residences" to satisfy the expected demand. Fans who have failed to secure a match ticket...

Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Business

Who is inviting anti-Qatar influencers to flagship events on the country’s...

News

Want to know more about Quranic manuscripts? Check out QNL’s new...

Culture
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350

Qatar Airways: Airbus A350 flaws can lead to fuel tank ignition

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.