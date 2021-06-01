Senior Qatari health official ‘privileged’ to join WHO review group

The World Health Organisation has appointed Qatar’s National Health Strategy Lead for Healthy Ageing Dr. Hanadi al-Hamad to its review group.

A senior Qatari health official has now joined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) review group, the organisation confirmed.

Chairperson of Geriatrics and Long Term Care at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Qatar’s National Health Strategy Lead for Healthy Ageing Dr. Hanadi al-Hamad was selected following wide-ranging collaborations with the clinician and her team over the past few years.

The External Review Group supports the WHO in reviewing clinical guidelines to ensure that support provided by the organisation is built on internationally-recognised and approved practices.

The WHO and al-Hamad have previously collaborated, providing Qatar with a greater opportunity to influence global policy for older people, according to HMC in a press statement.

Al-Hamad has contributed as a member of the Global Network on Long-Term Care to develop guidelines for implementing the health organisation’s Global Strategy and Action Plan on Ageing and Health, and was also a member of the WHO Consortium on Metrics and Evidence for Healthy Ageing.

Read also: ‘No compulsion’ in taking Covid-19 vaccine, Qatar health official says

At the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic last year, al-Hamad worked as a contributor to the preparation and review of WHO’s Covid-19 Infection & Prevention Control for Older People in Long-Term Care Facilities to help ensure that the most vulnerable people were better protected against the novel coronavirus.

“This appointment is a great privilege, but most importantly is recognition of the professionalism and ambition of the whole team that we have working hard to continuously improve the well-being and care of our older people here in Qatar” said al-Hamad.

Commenting on al-Hamad’s appointment, chief medical officer at HMC Dr Abdulla Alansari, said that “as more people are living longer, it is essential that we continue to develop our older people’s services, and by working closely with the WHO, Dr Hanadi can ensure that we are best placed to deliver global best practice in older people’s care.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube