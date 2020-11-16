28.8 C
Seven Qatari referees to officiate Asian Champions League matches

By Sana Hussain

-

News
Qatari Referee Abdulrahman al Jassim | QFA

Asian Football Confederations Champions League’s East Zone matches will see seven Qatari referees officiating games. 

Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Jassim, Saud Ali Al Athba and Khamis Muhammad Al Marri will be referees, while Ramzan Saeed Al Nuaimi, Saud Ahmed Al Maqaleh, Youssef Aref Al Shammari and Zahisneid Al Shammari will be the assistant referees for the games. 

The match officials were selected at the  QFA Referees Committee headquarters  in the presence of Hani Balan, Chairman of the AFC Referees Committee, and Naji Al Juwaini, Executive Director of the Referees Committee.

In 2019, Qatari referees Abdulrahman al Jassim alongside assistant referees Taleb al Marri and Saoud al Maqaleh were selected to officiate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The trio had also refereed the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final between Liverpool F.C. and Flamengo in December last year. 

The Asian Football Confederation Champions League final will be hosted in Qatar on December 19, 2020 after the country successfully hosted the East and West region matches over the months of September and October. 

Read more: Qatar to host AFC Champions League Final

The AFC noted that the QFA met all the necessary hosting capability and capacity and medical infrastructure to host the Final of Asia’s top club competition, particularly the COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. 

This is the first time that the final will be a one-off match, as opposed to a two-leg final which has been the norm for the previous years.

The AFC Champions League East region Group Stage will kick-off on November 18, before the Round of 16 takes place on December 6 and 7. The Knockout Stage will commence with the Quarter-finals on December 10 before the Semi-final on December 13. 

