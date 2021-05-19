Sheikh Hamad Hospital: Israeli airstrikes damage Gaza’s only prosthetic and disability rehab centre

The Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Artificial Limbs has seen great damage as Israel continues to bomb the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Artificial Limbs in Gaza, funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) suffered from significant damage on Tuesday as Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip for the second week.

Director-general of the hospital, Dr Rafat Lubbad said in a press statement on Monday that the bombing affected the hospital’s ability to provide its services, which have since been suspended due to concerns for the safety of staff and patients.

On the afternoon of May 17, PCRF's main office was damaged by an airstrike on the MOH offices in Rimal, in Gaza City. No PCRF staff were injured or in the building at the time of the bombing. The safety of our team and that of the Gaza people is our highest priority at this time. pic.twitter.com/e4DdiI5SqG — The PCRF (@ThePCRF) May 18, 2021

The facility, which opened in 2019, was the the first prosthetic hospital and a disability rehab centre in the Gaza Strip.

The hospital featured 100 beds and offered care to those who lost their limbs due to conflict or accidents.

Israel has bombed the besieged enclave incessantly, leading to the destruction of much of its infrastructure.

The bombardment of Gaza has resulted in the destruction of several roads that lead up to hospitals, as well as the Qatar Red Crescent Society office. Two Palestinians and 10 others were injured in that bombing.

Gaza’s health ministry, which caters to the entire strip, and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, were also damaged by Israeli raids.

“On the afternoon of May 17, PCRF’s main office was damaged by an airstrike on the MOH offices in Rimal, in Gaza City. No PCRF staff were injured or in the building at the time of the bombing. The safety of our team and that of the Gaza people is our highest priority at this time,” the non-profit organisation tweeted.

Israeli attacks have already greatly crippled health facilities in Gaza with raids on the Strip’s main Covid-19 testing centre, as well as at least 15 other hospitals and health clinics.

On May 15, Israeli missiles targeted and destroyed the Al Jalaa building, which was home to a number of international media offices, such as those of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has also stated that Israel is refusing to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza strip, in yet another move to cut off every lifeline to the besieged seaside territory.

At least 220 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in Gaza, and almost 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded since the aggression erupted earlier this month.

Almost 48,000 Palestinians have been internally displaced.