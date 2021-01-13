Sheikh Joaan praises ‘fruitful’ Qatar, Judo federation collaboration

Sheikh Joaan and the International Judo Federation president review sports cooperation between the two parties, as well as means for further development.

The President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani praised relations with the International Judo Federation (IJF) during a meeting with its president, Marius Vizer in Doha on Tuesday.

“Sheikh Joaan welcomed the IJF President praising the fruitful cooperation between the Qatari and international federation of the game,” a statement from the QOC said.

The IJF president is on a visit to the Gulf state to attend the IJF Doha Masters 2021, Qatar News Agency reported.

The sports officials reviewed cooperation between the two parties and ways of promoting them further in the region, with Sheikh Joaan expressing gratitude for the great efforts made by IJF to develop the game and increasing its popularity around the world.

The Qatari sports official and royal affirmed to Judo fans that the QOC will continue supporting the game at all levels, in close co-operation with the IJF.

Read also: Outrage as former Israeli soldiers participate in judo championship in Doha

Vizer returned the gratitude and praised Qatar’s international sporting status as well as its organisation of the IJF Doha Masters.

The IJF World Judo Masters Doha 2021 was held at Lusail Multipurpose Hall between January 10-13.

The tournament featured over 320 athletes – 184 male and 136 female – from 63 countries representing five continental federations namely the African Judo Union, Judo Union of Asia, and European Judo Union, Oceania Judo Union and Pan-American Judo Confederation.

Though the tournament was a success, there has been noticeable criticism from residents in Qatar over the participation of 13 Israeli athletes, one of whom – Sagi Muki – is a former sergeant in the Israeli army.

Qatar Youth Opposed to Normalisation [QAYON], an independent local youth body known for speaking up against any attempts at normalising with Israel, along with many residents and citizens have condemned the participation of the Israeli team.

“The presence of players from the Zionist entity in our sporting events and in our country is only serves to cement the occupation, and its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people since the Nakba,” QAYON said in a twitter thread.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube