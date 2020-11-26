Sheikh Tamim arrives in Ankara for Qatar-Turkey Strategic Dialogue

Doha-Ankara relations exhibit growth in a recent dialogue between the countries’ rulers.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Ankara on Thursday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the sixth Qatar-Turkey strategic dialogue.

During the dialogue, the allies are expected to sign more deals that will further strengthen the relations that have grown increasingly stronger in the last few years.

In a preparatory meeting held earlier in November, Doha’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The two high-profile diplomats discussed security and political challenges across the world and the Middle-East, while also addressing regional and international efforts to establish global peace and security, counter-terrorism, and resolving conflicts peacefully.

While both countries have been allies since 1972, Doha and Ankara’s relations grew increasingly stronger over the past three years after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal blockade on Qatar.

In 2019, Turkish exports to its Gulf ally saw a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year, with 500 Turkish companies currently operating in Qatar.

The total value of the projects undertaken only by Turkey’s contracting companies stands at $18.5 bn.

