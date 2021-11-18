Sheikh Tamim invites Jordan’s crown prince to visit Qatar

The two countries have been strengthening bilateral ties in recent years.
Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani invited Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to visit Doha, the Gulf state’s embassy in Amman said on Wednesday.
صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني ولي العهد يستقبل سعادة السفير الشيخ سعود بن ناصر بن جاسم آل ثاني الذي سلّم سموه رسالة الدعوة الموجهة من حضرة صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير البلاد المفدى لزيارة قطر pic.twitter.com/L1laV5myYp
During the two-day visit, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and his Jordanian counterpart signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports.
Another MoU was signed between the Qatar Investment Authority and Jordan’s Government Investments Management Company [GIMC].
In February 2021, Qatar’s amir visited Jordan for the first time since 2014 and offered to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians while also pledging $30 million in assistance to the Hashemite’s military pension fund. Jordan had been struggling economically with protests and workers’ strikes increasing in the months before the visit.
In August, Qatar’s FM met with his Jordanian counterpart and King Abdullah during a visit to Amman.
The meeting saw both diplomats confirming that Jordan will continue to coordinate with Qatar to help provide Palestinians with humanitarian assistance and work towards reaching “comprehensive peace” in Palestine.
Qatar-Jordan bilateral ties
Qatar and Jordan share strong bilateral relations, with at least 60,000 Jordanians working in various sectors in Doha including health, education, finance, hospitality, and information technology.
Qatar’s investments in Jordan’s Stock Exchange reached $847 million at the end of September, making the Gulf state the seventh-largest stakeholder in Jordanian stocks in terms of ownership of securities by nationality.
Some reports have estimated that Qatari investments in Jordan exceede $4.5 billion in all sectors, including $550 million in private sector investments. Of those investments, $950 million is equity in companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange.
The two countries have also cooperated in the military field.
In 2019, King Abdullah met with Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah to sign bilateral cooperation agreements between Doha and Amman’s armed forces.
In the same year, Jordan appointed Zaid Al-Lozi, secretary general of the country’s foreign ministry, as its ambassador to Doha.
