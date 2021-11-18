Sheikh Tamim invites Jordan’s crown prince to visit Qatar

The two countries have been strengthening bilateral ties in recent years.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani invited Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to visit Doha, the Gulf state’s embassy in Amman said on Wednesday.

The Amir’s invitation was delivered to the Jordanian crown prince through Qatar’s Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al -Thani. No further details were revealed regarding the date of the visit.

صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني ولي العهد يستقبل سعادة السفير الشيخ سعود بن ناصر بن جاسم آل ثاني الذي سلّم سموه رسالة الدعوة الموجهة من حضرة صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير البلاد المفدى لزيارة قطر pic.twitter.com/L1laV5myYp — سفارة دولة قطر-عمان (@QatarEmb_Amman) November 17, 2021

Jordan’s King Abdullah II traveled to Qatar in October this year in his fist visit to the country in several years, during which he discussed the two countries’ bilateral ties with Sheikh Tamim.

The Jordanian monarch was accompanied by Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh.