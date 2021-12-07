Sheikh Tamim invites Kuwait’s amir to attend UN conference in Qatar

Relations between the two countries witnessed particular growth amid the 2017 Gulf crisis.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has invited his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to attend the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries [LDC5] in Doha.

Kuwait’s state news agency [KUNA] reported on Monday that the invitation was delivered to the Kuwaiti amir through Qatar’s envoy, Ali Bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud.

The conference is scheduled to take place from 23-27 January next year after Qatar announced in August that it would be hosting the event as part of its efforts to support the growth of least developed countries.

According to the UN’s website, the conference is taking place “at the highest possible level, including heads of state and government”. Saudi Arabia’s king invites Qatar’s Amir Tamim to GCC summit in Riyadh

“The expected outcome of LDC5, a new 10-year programme of action for the LDCs, will be adopted at a critical time, falling within the last 10 years of implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals across the LDCs,” added the UN.

Qatar-Kuwait ties

Relations between Qatar and Kuwait have been increasingly developing over the years, particularly since the 2017 GCC crisis.

The crisis was triggered when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt launched an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha vehemently denied those accusations.

Kuwait stood by Qatar throughout the crisis and played a significant mediating role between the neighbouring countries. The late Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away last year, travelled across the region in efforts to resolve the years-long dispute.

Officials from Kuwait engaged in “fruitful discussions” in December last year ahead of the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration, which eventually resolved the regional rift.

Earlier this year, Qatar inaugurated the Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, named after the late Kuwaiti amir. The corridor extends to 25 areas in Qatar, such as Al Gharrafa, Al Luqta, and Al Rayyan.