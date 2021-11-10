Sheikha Asma Al Thani becomes first Qatari woman to summit Nepal’s Mount Ama Dablam

Sheikha Asma is also the first Qatari national to ski to the North Pole.

Sheikha Asma Al Thani reached the top of Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal on Monday to become the first Qatari woman to do so, adding yet another achievement to three other climbs this year alone.

At an elevation of 6,812 metres, Sheikha Asma shared pictures of the climb on her official Instagram page as a celebration of her feat.

“We made it! We summitted the beautiful Ama Dablam ‘Mother’s Necklace’ at 10AM yesterday, 8th of November,” she said in a post on Instagram announcing the milestone.

The experience was a tough one and “highly technical in extreme altitude, but nevertheless we ascended higher” she added.

Despite the challenge and long journey, the Qatari said teamwork and motivation made her dream come true.

In response to her latest mission, the Qatar Olympic Committee congratulated Sheikha Asma in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Congratulations! Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Bint Thani Al-Thani reaches Ama Dablam summit with a height of 6,812m. It’s our champion’s fourth summit this year, Making her the first Qatari female to Summit Mount Amadablam,” Team Qatar tweeted.

In less than five months, Sheikha Asma has summited four mountains around the world: Mount Elbrus in Russia as well as Nepal’s Mount Dhaulagiri, Mount Manaslu, and most recently Mount Ama Dablam.

Just weeks ago, Sheikha Asma summited Mount Dhaulagiri, a mountain range in Nepal known for being the seventh highest mountain in the world with an elevation of 8167m.

The Arab mountaineer reached her goal after a 32 hour nonstop summit amid extremely challenging weather conditions.

Fortunately, she was accompanied by a team of professionals who were encouraged to overcome the challenges they faced after encountering a horrific storm at camp 3 which prompted them to retreat before later trying once more.

On 27 September, she also successfully climbed Mount Manaslu, in which she became the first Arab to summit an 8000er mountain without oxygen.

In August this year, Sheikha Asma reached the highest peak in Europe after a successful journey to the top of Mount Elbrus.

In previous achievements, she conquered Mount Aconcagua and trekked to Everest base camp in 2019, North Pole in 2018, and Kilimanjaro in 2014.

The Qatari national dreams big and is currently planning to complete the Explorers Grand Slam of climbing the Seven Summits and reaching the North Pole and South Pole.