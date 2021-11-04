Sheikha Moza presents winners at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards

M7 aims to empower all designers to explore, develop and collaborate successfully with businesses to enhance the nation’s growing creative minds.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani attended the Fashion Trust Arabia award gala on Wednesday at the National Museum of Qatar.

The event saw the attendance of A-list celebrities from the fashion and entertainment industry across the world.

Sheikha Moza is the Honorary Chair of FTA. Sheikha Al Mayassa and Lebanese Philanthropist Tania Fares are the Co-chairs of the FTA.

The awards jury comprised renowned fashion designers and influential figures, including Lebanese fashion designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, Jewellery designers Azza Fahmy and Lorraine Schwartz, and representatives of Balmain, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, among many others.

FTA is a non-profit initiative that aims to discover, nurture and support emerging designers in the Arab world while providing them with the financial backing needed and mentorship to boost their brands.

Through the initiative, winners can share their talent beyond the Middle East.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, each winner will receive $200,00.

The first winner for the night was Morrocan designer Mohamed Benchellal for the Evening Wear category and was awarded by Sheikha Moza.

According to Qatar’s News Agency [QNA], other winners included:

-Iraqi designer Zaid Affas for Ready-to-Wear

-UAE designer Alia Bin Omair for Jewelry

-Algerian designer Bilal Fellah for Accessories

-Sudanese designer Abdelgader El Tayeb Al Sadig for Debut Talent Award

-Colombian designer Agustin Nicolas Rivero for the Guest Country category

M7 fashion and design

Taking place from 2-5 November, FTA is among the events scheduled by Qatar Museums during the Qatar Creates cultural initiative, which will take two weeks.

Qatar Creates also coincides with opening a new five-story facility dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship to catalyze the community’s fashion enthusiasts.

Established under the leadership of QM’s Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa, M7 aims to empower all designers to explore, develop and collaborate successfully with businesses to enhance the nation’s growing creative minds.

Christian Dior Designer of Dreams will open its doors on 6 November. M7 is set to open on 5 November and host masterminds in the fashion industry, including Valentino and Christian Dior, among others.

The exhibition is dedicated to showcasing Dior’s unique heritage and will be open for the community to enjoy at M7 until 30 March 2022.

Valentino also launched an exclusive collection of haute couture abayas at Doha Design District, featuring pieces from the Valentino Des Ateliers Haute Couture collection, including 12 inspirational masterpieces.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli created 15 unique abayas, each special with its colour, layering, proportion and cut, maintaining uniqueness in every abaya while preserving a sense of lightness and elegance.

In celebration of the major fashion event, royals Sheikha Moza and Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Al Thani visited the Valentino Des Ateliers Haute Couture at Doha Design District on Tuesday.

Piccioli met with the royals and gave Sheikha Moza a tour of his exclusive collection.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube