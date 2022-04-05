Shower your loved ones this Ramadan season with Qinwan’s unique selection

Dates have a religious significance as they were eaten by Prophet Mohammad (peace and blessings of God be upon him) to break his fast.

As Muslims prepare for the holy month of Ramadan, there is no better way than showering loved ones with gifts, per the Sunnah of gift giving.

This spiritual season, Qinwan has got you covered with the perfect gift for family and friends with its special collection of Luxury Dates throughout the blessed month.

Beyond fasting from dawn to the sunset, friends and family are brought closer together throughout the month to strengthen the bond of kinship on a single table and spread love amongst one another.

1 of 3

And on every dinner table sits a plate filled with dates, which resemble the Arab hospitality and have become synonymous with the gift-giving throughout the years.

You can decorate a love one’s table with Qinwan’s wide assortment of dates, presented in unique and intricately designed boxes. Ramadan is also the best time to present dates as gifts, given their religious symbol in Islam.

“Dates are one of the most common Ramadan gifts, as breaking the fast by eating dates is Sunnah of the Prophet (peace and blessings of God be upon him), because it provides the person with energy and sugars that the body loses after hours of fasting,” said the management of Qinwan.

Dates would make a perfect gift with their rich nutritional value, containing vitamins, minerals and healthy sugars that nourish the body after a long day of fasting.

Qinwan’s exquisite selection includes raw, stuffed and chocolate-coated dates with mouthwatering flavour made with high-quality ingredients.



“We wanted to share, with all members of society, their joy at the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan by providing a variety of gifts for the holy month that suit their tastes and live up to their aspirations.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube