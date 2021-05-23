42 C
Doha
Sunday, May 23, 2021
Shura Council election preparation in ‘full swing,’ Qatari official says

By Farah AlSharif

-

Sheikh Tamim at opening of the Advisory Council.

Qatar is readily preparing itself to host its first ever elections for the Shura Council.

Preparations for the first-ever Shura Council vote, scheduled for October this year, are in full swing,Director of Legislation Department at the General Secretariat of State Cabinet Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Buainain said.

On Wednesday, Qatar’s Cabinet approved a draft law with provisions concerning the electoral system law that details the criteria needed to run for the first ever Shura Council  elections in the Gulf state.

Al Buainain said the preparation of this draft law falls in line with the government’s role in completing the requirements to elect members of the Shura Council based on the Constitution, which won approval among a vast majority of citizens and demanded the strengthening of public participation in legislation and monitoring.

“We, since the assignment of the task for holding the election, have been working proudly because our country is preparing for this important event,” he said.

Read also: Qatar’s Shura Council elections an ‘expansion of civil society’: analyst

“The approval of the draft law for the issuance of a law on the Shura Council election system is an important step towards holding the first Shura Council election,” he added on Qatar TV, where he also said that preparations for the vote are ongoing.

The monumental elections are set to be held in October this year and analysts believe the move will only propel political participation among the public in Qatar.

Following the elections, the Shura Council’s authority is expected to expand and may include the ability to dismiss ministers, approve the national budget and propose legislation.

Preparation of the draft law “comes in the framework of completing the State’s constitutional requirements to elect Shura Council members” to implement previous orders from the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the 49th Shura Council session in 2020, the Cabinet report said.

