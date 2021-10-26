Shura Council elects speaker, deputy speaker during first session

The amir appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as the Shura Council’s secretary-general earlier this month.

The Shura Council elected Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim as its speaker and Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti as his deputy on Tuesday, completing the country’s legislative body, Qatar News Agency [QNA] reported.

Al-Ghanim was among the 30 elected members of the legislative body, representing district 5 of Old Al Ghanim during the Shura Council Elections. During Tuesday’s vote for the speaker position, he ran against Mubarak bin Mohammed bin Matar Al-Kuwari.

HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti was elected as Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council. #QNA pic.twitter.com/ioHqIM8T1N — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Al Sulaiti was among the remaining 15 members appointed by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Shura Council. On Tuesday, she secured her position as deputy speaker after beating Ali bin Saeed Al-Khayarin and Saad bin Ahmed Al-Misned.

Al Sulaiti is the CEO of the Scientific Excellence Award and Secretary General of the Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture and Science.

Al-Ghanim served as the Minister of Justice in 1999.

Their election to the council’s top positions came during the opening session for the country’s first-ever elected Shura body, marking a major new chapter in Doha’s domestic affairs.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Tamim appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as the Shura Council’s secretary-general, replacing his predecessor Fahad bin Mubarak Al Khayareen.

The Shura Council is broken into three organs, including: the Speakership of the Council, Council’s Bureau and Committees.

The legislative body typically has a speaker and deputy speaker, but two or more rapporteurs can be appointed if needed.

Both are elected during the first meeting of each annual ordinary session of the Shura Council.

Similarly, the bureau consists of the speaker, the deputy speaker and two or more rapporteurs.

Read also: Amir Tamim orders ‘legal amendments’ to promote equality among Qataris at first Shura Council session

The committees are formed within the first week of the annual ordinary session and include the following: the Economic and Financial Committee; Services and the Public Utilities Committee; Internal and External Affairs Committee; and the Information and Cultural Affairs Committee.

The committees are also represented by members of the Shura Council.

“The Shura Council may, according to the exigencies of the work, form other Ad hoc, or Standing Committees. Each Ad hoc, or Standing Committee may constitute, from among its members, one or more Sub-Committees,” the body’s official website notes.

Such committees present matters that are referred to them to the speaker of the council.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube