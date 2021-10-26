30.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Shura Council elects speaker, deputy speaker during first session

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop StoriesShura Council Elections
Source: Amiri Diwan

The amir appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as the Shura Council’s secretary-general earlier this month.

The Shura Council elected Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim as its speaker and Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti as his deputy on Tuesday, completing the country’s legislative body, Qatar News Agency [QNA] reported.

Al-Ghanim was among the 30 elected members of the legislative body, representing district 5 of Old Al Ghanim during the Shura Council Elections. During Tuesday’s vote for the speaker position, he ran against Mubarak bin Mohammed bin Matar Al-Kuwari.

Meanwhile, Al Sulaiti was among the remaining 15 members appointed by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Shura Council. On Tuesday, she secured her position as deputy speaker after beating Ali bin Saeed Al-Khayarin and Saad bin Ahmed Al-Misned.

Al Sulaiti is the CEO of the Scientific Excellence Award and Secretary General of the Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture and Science.

Al-Ghanim served as the Minister of Justice in 1999.

Their election to the council’s top positions came during the opening session for the country’s first-ever elected Shura body, marking a major new chapter in Doha’s domestic affairs.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Tamim appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as the Shura Council’s secretary-general, replacing his predecessor Fahad bin Mubarak Al Khayareen.

The Shura Council is broken into three organs, including: the Speakership of the Council,  Council’s Bureau and Committees.

The legislative body typically has a speaker and deputy speaker, but two or more rapporteurs can be appointed if needed.

Both are elected during the first meeting of each annual ordinary session of the Shura Council.

Similarly, the bureau consists of the speaker, the deputy speaker and two or more rapporteurs.

Read also: Amir Tamim orders ‘legal amendments’ to promote equality among Qataris at first Shura Council session

The committees are formed within the first week of the annual ordinary session and include the following: the Economic and Financial Committee; Services and the Public Utilities Committee; Internal and External Affairs Committee; and the Information and Cultural Affairs Committee.

The committees are also represented by members of the Shura Council.

“The Shura Council may, according to the exigencies of the work, form other Ad hoc, or Standing Committees. Each Ad hoc, or Standing Committee may constitute, from among its members, one or more Sub-Committees,” the body’s official website notes.

Such committees present matters that are referred to them to the speaker of the council.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Turkish envoy praises ‘deep rooted, historic’ Qatar relations

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar and Turkey have been allies since 1972, with relations growing increasingly stronger over the years. Ankara's embassy in Doha celebrated Turkey's 98th National Day...
Read more
Politics

EU, Iran say ‘preparatory’ nuclear talks in Brussels back on

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
World powers have been calling for the return of nuclear talks to revive efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action . Iranian officials...
Read more
Sports

Qatar to host region’s first ‘King of the Court’ beach volleyball finals

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The finals will take place next year between 5-8 January. The King of the Court beach volleyball finals will see Hamburg and Utrecht's top 10...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.