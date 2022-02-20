Shura Council speaker reiterates commitment to the Palestinian cause

Secretary-General of the Shura Council Dr Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Fadhala wins presidency of the Arab Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments, in elections held on Friday in Cairo.

Speaker of the Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim stressed Qatar’s solid stance on the Palestinian cause and their right to establish their state and its capital in East Jerusalem.

Al-Ghanim chaired the delegation of Qatar to the 4th Arab Parliament Conference, which was held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Saturday under the title “The Role of Parliamentarians in Achieving Security and Stability in the Arab world,” according to Qatar News Agency.

In the conference he said that until the Palestinian people regain their rights and the Occupation halts its settler-colonial force activities, will the region experience security and stability.

Al-Ghanim explained that in order to achieve progress in the Arab world and liberate its parts from force-induced restrictions, Arab states must mobilise efforts to alleviate people from poverty-stricken areas and strengthen “Arab solidarity” to support just causes, especially that of the Palestinianians.

The Shura Council speaker emphasised Palestine’s rightfully entitled claim to liberation and establishment of their independent state on all their occupied lands, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. This indeed “in accordance with the Arab Peace Plan and in implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly and other relevant resolutions of international legitimacy,” the report stated.

He urged the international community to “assume responsibility” of offering protection to the Palestinians and work to removed the unjust siege barricading on the people in the Gaza Strip. The Occupation’s incessant breach of international agreements and law which bears injustice to the Palestinian people, is a matter to unify the Arab states to join hands in.

Al-Ghanim called on United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to implement the needed humanitarian tasks in Palestine while also asking the Arab states to join efforts to rebuild the infrastructure in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, after their demolition by the Occupation.

The role of the parliamentarians is key in attaining such development in the Arab world, he said. He also said that “occupation” and “backwardness” should be two objectives the Arab world should be focusing to eliminate through a unification of the state motives.

The Shura Council speaker, noted Qatar’s role in contributing to the international community’s supposed fight against terrorism and violent extremism. Through parliamentarian efforts, the relevant authorities can coordinate with different global and regional organisations to combat the rise of violence.

The conference witnessed the adoption of a document titled ‘Parliamentary Vision to Achieve Security and Stability and Advance the Current Arab Reality,’ which included a vision for the Palestinian cause and the crises of the region, the report said. The document also included the topic of efforts in “combating terrorism and extremist ideology, the challenges and threats, and the role of parliamentarians in this regard.”

Read also: Qatar participates in Arab Foreign Ministers Meeting in Kuwait

The document also addressed the “issue of nuclear security in the region, the right of Arab countries to peaceful uses of nuclear energy, Arab water and food security, climate security in the Arab world, the promotion of human rights, issues of empowerment and advancement of Arab women and youth empowerment, education in the Arab world, and the role of parliamentarians in promoting dialogue between different religions and cultures.”

It said that the, “the Arab parliamentary vision for achievement of security and stability and advancing the Arab countries’ actual condition,” is set to be submitted to the upcoming Arab summit at the level of the Arab leaders.

Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament affirmed the “significance of the conference as it is held under exceptional conditions and challenges witnessed in the Arab countries at the internal and external level,” the Times of Oman reported.